comscore New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile
News

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

In a recent tweet the devs have announced that the new upcoming mode is called 'Payload Mode'.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 9:51 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Payload mode

It seems that our previous assumption that the upcoming update for PUBG Mobile with season 9 0.14.5 was wrong. The next update according to a fresh tweet from the official handle is set to be 0.15.0. In a latest tweet the devs have announced that the new upcoming mode is called ‘Payload Mode’. The devs at PUBG Mobile recently announced that the new update drops on September 13 in a tweet. As for the several leaks about the upcoming update, here’s everything we know that may be coming to the game. To start off, there will be a new Royale Pass for Season 9, that seems to be themed after warriors. As usual it will have 100RP rewards. The upcoming season name seems to be ‘Warriors Unite’. Mr Ghost Gaming has leaked some items that we may see in the next update.

Royale Pass 9: Details

The exclusive Royale Pass sets and skins that we will get for PUBG Mobile season 9 are The Observer Set, Infected Grizzly M249, The Observer Cover, Infected Grizzly Dacia, Draconian Champion set and weapons. There may be new avatar frames coming in the upcoming update. Besides we will get new parachute, bags, helmets, and other skins. There will probably be new emotes coming as well.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update: Payload Mode

We previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable and probably be a part of the Payload Mode. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced

Also Read

PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced

The gameplay of Payload Mode was seen on the Chinese beta version of the game, and the helicopters in it can be used like normal vehicles. Players can change position, and it even requires fuel. It is rather quick in the air, and players can easily reach the blue zone even is they are far away from it. Though it sounds like it is unfair for some people to use helicopters to make a beeline for the zone, other will be stuck. Well for them, Tencent seems to have made the helicopters rather vulnerable, and can easily be taken down. The Chinese beta of PUBG Mobile also seems to have the BRDM amphibious vehicle. And besides the guns already mentioned there seems to be a new homing missile launcher as well. In the newest video, Mr Ghost Gaming shows that we may not be getting any new weapons.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
News
Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 8 first sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

New Payload Mode on Arcade confirmed for PUBG Mobile
PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

Gaming

PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Guwahati
PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile season 9 release date announced
Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

Gaming

Best 25 mobile games for iOS to play before you die

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 भारत में ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo S1 का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 5 को खरीदने का अच्छा मौका, 72 घंटे ओपन सेल में मिल रहा है 4 बैक कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Infinix Hot 8 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, 6 हजार में मिलेगा 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा


News

Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch
News
Samsung Galaxy M10s leaked again ahead of launch
Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24

News

Vivo U10 launching on Amazon India on September 24
Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Water Purifier launch at Smarter Living 2020
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website
Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India

News

Vivo S1 6GB RAM variant now available in India