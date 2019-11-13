New PUBG leak confirms Riot Shield, TDM mode and new weapons

It seems there is a lot of news out there about the new PUBG leaks that reveal what we will get next year. This leak comes from PUBG dataminer PlayerIGN who posted a new YouTube video that talks about what we might get next year. He reveals that his source is an ex-PUBG employee which means that we can trust this information. He reveals a lot of new things that we will be getting next year. This list contains some exciting items that the community has been asking for a while now.

The list starts with new weapons that include the P90 SMG, Famas Assault Rifle, HK G3 AR/DMR which is rather exciting. There is also plans to introduce a new boat on Miramar. PUBG PC players will be getting the Team Deathmatch mode that is already prevalent on the mobile version of the game. The devs are set to apparently release around three TDM maps next year. One of these maps could be the Fourex map which was leaked earlier this year.

The other weapons that we could be seeing next year include the C4 which the community has been waiting for a long time to see. And it seems PUBG might be taking a leaf out of the books of COD and Rainbow Six Siege and introduce the Claymore. The game might also be getting a new movement system. And it is with that new movement system that the Riot Shield might be introduced. The Riot Shield was teased at E3 last year but no mention has been made since.

WATCH: Leaked Features for 2020 | PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds #107

We might also get an offline zombie training mode that will apparently be ready by the end of 2020. The devs will apparently add a story mode to the game which will be a prequel to the current Erangel. Developers might also introduce new ranked and clan system. Besides this there are a lot of new skins that have been teased as well.