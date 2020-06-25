comscore New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta
New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

In a new tweet on the official Twitter handle, PUBG Mobile confirmed that the upcoming one is called Livik Map.

  • Updated: June 25, 2020 1:41 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Livik map

We recently brought you a look of the PUBG Mobile secret map that the developers have been working on. This was only available in closed beta and now it seems that the devs have made it official. In a new tweet on the official Twitter handle, PUBG Mobile confirmed that the upcoming one is called Livik Map. Though there are definite visuals of the map in the image shares, the word ‘Livik’ itself seems to show elements of the map. And from that we can assume that it really is the same map. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

We have played the new secret map which we expect to be the Livik map and though it was not the final version of the map. We found the map rather small and would make for some tight action. From what we have played it is apparent that the map is rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

When experiencing the gameplay of Livik Map, right off the bat you will notice that it has elements from all the other four maps in each corner. There are some new weapons on this map as well, these include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how abundantly guns are available, goes to show that the devs want this to be an action packed map. Also Read - Here's how to become a PUBG Mobile Guncraft expert

PUBG Mobile Secret map first look has been revealed

PUBG Mobile Secret map first look has been revealed

The Livik map is littered with buildings and obstacles which will also help in combat by providing cover while engaging the enemy. There are some new buildings in the map as well. Plus there are some which show that some buildings from the other maps are also being used here.

Though this is an extremely small map and players would not require vehicles to travel, they will still be useful to rush players and take cover behind. The old vehicles like the Buggy, Bike, and the UAZ are present. Besides these there is a new monster truck in the map which can run over anything. This vehicle goes over boulders and other cars. We can expect this map to drop with the next season of PUBG Mobile. The Livik Map is playable right now on the open beta version of PUBG mobile.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 1:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2020 1:41 PM IST

