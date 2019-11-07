comscore New PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 coming on November 8
In a new tweet the devs confirmed that that the 'Fury of the Wasteland' Royale Pass Season 10 is coming a day earlier.

  Published: November 7, 2019 11:38 AM IST
There’s a new PUBG Mobile Season 10 coming which has been confirmed on Twitter. The official PUBG Mobile handle previously tweeted that the new Season 10 is coming on November 9. Now in a new tweet the devs confirmed that that the ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ Royale Pass Season 10 is coming a day earlier on November 8. The tweet reads, “Gather weapons and medicine, you’ll need to be ready for the Fury of the Wasteland coming November 8th! Do you have what it takes to survive and conquer?” It also comes with a photo a death box that seems to have a carving that confirms the leaks we’ve had until this point.

These new leaks come from Mr Ghost Gaming on YouTube and it includes a lot of things like the Royale Pass, skins, emotes, new weapons and vehicles. The new season will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ and the visuals are reminiscent of Mad Max-ish world. The price of the Elite Royale Pass is expected to be 600UC while the Elite Plus would be 1800UC. This is usual and does not seem to have changed from the previous seasons.

The rewards of the new Royale pass would include a new parachute skin and a new M249 skin. Besides these there are a lot of clothing and weapon skins that are desert themed. There’s a new wasteland themed M416 and Pan skin along with a lot of new emotes and avatar frames. Some of the costumes that have been leaked include the Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, Irradiated Frog Set for PUBG Mobile Season 10.

We will soon be getting a new weapon called the MP5K which is already available on PC and console as part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Update 0.15.5. This is an SMG that uses 9mm bullets and can be equipped with a stock, mag, sight and grip. There’s a new Vikendi exclusive vehicle being added called the Zima which is a 4-wheel drive and makes it easier to drive in the snow. This vehicle provides a lot of traction in the snow for off-roading which other vehicles cannot on Vikendi. Besides this we are also getting a new map in the TDM mode called The Ruins.

