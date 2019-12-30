New Rainbow Six Siege animation shows Indian operator Kali in action

There’s a new Rainbow Six Siege animation out on the official Twitter handle by Ubisoft. The new animation has the community hyper because it’s a first of its kind. The short Rainbow Six Siege animation piece shows the new operators Kali and Wamai in action. And it also sheds light on the lore and the tone of the other operators from elite government organisations on the two new addition. Kali and Wamai are essentially guns for hire, who will now be rubbing shoulders with the elite from the elite forces from around the world.

The animation starts off with Ash having a conversation with Harishwa ‘Harry’ Pandey. She expresses that she is against adding these two to the ranks of Team Rainbow, because they are just mercenaries. She wonders why he is even considering adding them to the team. Harry explains that they may be mercenaries, but they do good. He exemplifies that a ship struck by pirates was saved by them. This action showcases the abilities of both the operators. And they turn up to visit Harry and Ash where they are sitting.

There are players who have shown concerns at the addition of these two new operators. They have had similar concerns like how this is the first time operators are not from an elite government organisation. The new Operation Shifting Tides which is Year 4 Season 4 went live on the main servers on December 3.

The story goes that Indian attacker Kali and Kenyan defender Wamai met in the NIGHTHAVEN Special Intervention Company, a private military group owned and led by Kali. She is equipped with a custom CSRX 300 sniper rifle that can breach barricades and hatches in a single shot. Her gadget is the under-barrel LV Explosive Lance, that destroys all gadgets on both sides of breakable and reinforced surfaces.

Kali and Wamai of Nighthaven have joined the Rainbow Six team, but not everyone is enthusiastic about their admittance. pic.twitter.com/UfkFcPE5Iz — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) December 19, 2019

Wamai is Kali’s best operator at NIGHTHAVEN. His gadget, the Mag-NET System, can attract enemy projectiles and detonate them at its location. With his gadget, Wamai can make attackers’ grenades and projectile gadgets useless, or even better, turn them against their users.