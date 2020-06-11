comscore New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599
New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

The concerned Sony PS5 listing was that of a 2TB PS5 model.

  Published: June 11, 2020 1:55 PM IST
PS5 leak Amazon UK

There’s is a potential leak out there about the Sony PS5 which is turning heads. The new leak appeared as a Sony PlayStation 5 listing on UK Amazon. And apparently someone from hotukdeals website was able to place an order. The concerned listing was that of a 2TB PS5 model which was priced at £599 which is approximately Rs 51,670. Though it is probable that the listing was a mistake, or a placeholder listing, or even a hoax. One of the things that have been mentioned is that the PS5 will come with a specific 825GB solid state drive. Also Read - Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event

Though this unlikely to be true, we will be getting a look at the games for PS5 later today. Sony had previously revealed the date for the next PS5 Games event as June 4. But, Sony had to cancel it after protests erupted in the US and around the world after the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by the police. Sony had promised that it would be “a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5.” According to Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the event will run for “a bit more than an hour,” and feature “a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.” Also Read - Sony PS5 games event rescheduled to take place on June 11

Now, the company has rescheduled the event for June 11. Which means that the event will take place at 1:30AM IST on June 12 which is a Friday for those watching the event in India. Also Read - Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware,” says Ryan about the PS5 event. “This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together.”

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 11, 2020 1:55 PM IST

