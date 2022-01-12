New South Park game coming soon, could be a co-op multiplayer title

Question Games studio is currently developing a new South Park video game. The company confirmed the news via a Twitter announcement for a job listing for the upcoming game. For the new game, Question Games seems to be looking to drop the traditional RPG style in favour of a multiplayer experience. Also Read - Best video games of 2021: Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village and much more

According to the listing, Question Games is looking for a Lead Level Designer for an upcoming “video game set in the world of Soth Park.” The listing also states that the person should be willing to work remotely and should have experience in multiplayer design work. Also Read - Epic Games Holiday Sale now live: One free game each day of the sale

To recall, in 2019 Question Games had released a co-op multiplayer horror game, dubbed The Blackout Club. The studio while being new consists of a staff that includes ex-AAA developers who have had worked on the previous South Park games.

According to an earlier report by Bloomberg, ViacomCBS and South Park creators, last year signed a massive deal worth $900 million. Under the deal, the creators were to provide six more seasons of the show and 14 streamable spinoff movies, which will air on the company’s Paramount+ streaming service.

At the time, the creators had revealed that a portion of this money was also to be invested in a range of “creative endeavours.” These creative endeavours would include a documentary series, a weed company, and a 3D video game set in the world of South Park. At the time, the use of 3D seemed a bit off, considering that the series and all of the previous video game instalments have taken the cartoonish, 2-dimensional, paper cutout-like animation style.