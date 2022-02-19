comscore New State 100 Days celebration: New Round Deathmatch event, rewards and more
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch: Check events, rewards

Players will also get special rewards for daily log-ins during the event period in their in-game mail

New State, formerly called PUBG: New State has been completed it’s 100 days in the market. The new game has introduced more futuristic elements when compared to BGMI. In order to celebrate the occasion, New State has introduced a new event within the game as well as some limited-time rewards. Also Read - Nokia to launch six new devices including two Lumias at its October 22 event: Report

Players will also get special rewards for daily log-ins during the event period in their in-game mail. Also Read - Facebook sends out invites for its ‘Home on Android’ could be a forked HTC Android smartphone

New Deathmatch Round

New State has announced that there will be two Deathmatch challenges. During the events, 100 survivors who meet the conditions below will be able to earn various rewards. Players will be able to participate and win rewards in both events. Also Read - Apple holding an ‘Education Event’ in NYC on January 19

Event Schedule

The event started on February 18 and will go on till February 24.

100th Day Challenge 1

50 random players will be selected from those who win the most Round Deathmatch games during the event period.

100th Day Challenge 2

50 random players who also belong to a clan will be selected from those who play the most Round Deathmatch games during the event period.

Reward Details

-10 Chicken Medals

-10 Royale Chest Tickets

-10,000 BP

Event Details

-Players will be automatically entered in the 100th Challenge 2 if they play Round Deathmatch games while they belong to/join a clan during the event period.

-Players will automatically be left off the [100th Challenge 2] if they leave their clan before we announce the winner.

-Winner announcements will be posted via a separate notice after the event is over.

-Players may be disqualified if they’re found participating in the event in any abnormal way.

-Another surprise login event will take place from February 18-20.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2022 4:46 PM IST

