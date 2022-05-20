BGMI and New State Mobile maker, Krafton has announced a new update for its latest battle royale game New State. The new May Update is already live on Android and iOS. Also Read - New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

The update introduces a new map located under a bridge (with watchtowers and a river separating the two sides) and combat leveling system to Round Deathmatch, a new Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR), recruiting opposing knocked players with a new action feature called piggyback, the launch of Survivor Pass Vol. 7 and more.

The new Underbridge Map

The Underbridge map has been introduced to Round Deathmatch. It is the newest map and open for players in the Round Deathmatch mode. According to Krafton, the New State Mobile map is designed to encourage frequent mid-to-long range battles. Watchtowers are positioned in each camp to allow players to spot enemy locations at a distance. Unlike the previously released map for Round Deathmatch Aren, Care Packages will not spawn in Underbridge. Players will be provided items such as wide shields and an assortment of grenades, including one frag, poison, smoke and stun grenade for every round.

New Leveling System in Round Deathmatch

The Round Deathmatch mode has adopted a new combat leveling system in the May Update. Players now earn combat XP based on the results of the Team/Round Deathmatch including win, loss, kill and damage. Players who leave the match and their squadmates during a fight are ineligible to receive combat XP. Once players achieve a certain combat level, they will receive a gun customization kit that can be used in the Round Deathmatch preset.

New Weapon: M110A1

The M110A1 is the newest weapon to join the fold in New State Mobile. This weapon uses 7.62mm ammo and possesses the fastest bullet velocity among other DMRs in the game. The M110A1 balances strong damage output with stable recoil and includes a diverse set of equipable accessories, including a scope, magazine, muzzle and cheek pad slot.

Piggyback

Piggyback is a new action feature that’s available in New State Mobile. Players can now piggyback knocked-out players (allies and enemies alike) and carry them to safety. This feature is also available in BGMI. While piggybacking a fellow player, you won’t be able to use any other action. You should be aware of your surroundings.

Survivor Pass Vol. 7

The May Update introduces a new Survivor Pass with Paul Rubin from the NEW STATE faction coming to NEW STATE MOBILE. Players can earn Paul Rubin’s costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions that are released each week.