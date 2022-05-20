comscore New State Mobile Android, iOS update: New map to weapons, all changes you'll notice
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New State Mobile Android Ios Update New Map To Weapons All Changes Youll Notice
News

New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, check all changes you'll notice

Gaming

New State Mobile players will also be able to recruit opposing knocked players with a new action feature called piggyback

New State Mobile May Update

New State Update is rolling out on Android, iOS

BGMI and New State Mobile maker, Krafton has announced a new update for its latest battle royale game New State. The new May Update is already live on Android and iOS. Also Read - New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

The update introduces a new map located under a bridge (with watchtowers and a river separating the two sides) and combat leveling system to Round Deathmatch, a new Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR), recruiting opposing knocked players with a new action feature called piggyback, the launch of Survivor Pass Vol. 7 and more. Also Read - BGMI maker Krafton bans over 40,000 account for cheating: Check details

The new Underbridge Map

The Underbridge map has been introduced to Round Deathmatch. It is the newest map and open for players in the Round Deathmatch mode. According to Krafton, the New State Mobile map is designed to encourage frequent mid-to-long range battles. Watchtowers are positioned in each camp to allow players to spot enemy locations at a distance. Unlike the previously released map for Round Deathmatch Aren, Care Packages will not spawn in Underbridge. Players will be provided items such as wide shields and an assortment of grenades, including one frag, poison, smoke and stun grenade for every round. Also Read - PUBG Mobile maker Krafton bans over 66,000 accounts for cheating

New Leveling System in Round Deathmatch

The Round Deathmatch mode has adopted a new combat leveling system in the May Update. Players now earn combat XP based on the results of the Team/Round Deathmatch including win, loss, kill and damage. Players who leave the match and their squadmates during a fight are ineligible to receive combat XP. Once players achieve a certain combat level, they will receive a gun customization kit that can be used in the Round Deathmatch preset.

New Weapon: M110A1

The M110A1 is the newest weapon to join the fold in New State Mobile. This weapon uses 7.62mm ammo and possesses the fastest bullet velocity among other DMRs in the game. The M110A1 balances strong damage output with stable recoil and includes a diverse set of equipable accessories, including a scope, magazine, muzzle and cheek pad slot.

Piggyback

Piggyback is a new action feature that’s available in New State Mobile. Players can now piggyback knocked-out players (allies and enemies alike) and carry them to safety. This feature is also available in BGMI. While piggybacking a fellow player, you won’t be able to use any other action. You should be aware of your surroundings.

Survivor Pass Vol. 7

The May Update introduces a new Survivor Pass with Paul Rubin from the NEW STATE faction coming to NEW STATE MOBILE. Players can earn Paul Rubin’s costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions that are released each week.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2022 4:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new
Gaming
New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new
TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Telecom

TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Infinix Note 12 Turbo five points review

Reviews

Infinix Note 12 Turbo five points review

Samsung launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 in Korea

News

Samsung launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 in Korea

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New version of Amazfit GTR 2 launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check all details

New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, all that s new

TRAI to moot mechanism for displaying KYC-based caller name

Samsung launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 in Korea

Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Air conditioner Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix पर 2 जून से पहले आज 20 मई को स्ट्रीम हुई RRR फिल्म

2022 Mahindra Scorpio इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए इस धांसू SUV में क्या होगा खास

सिर्फ 151 रुपये में मिलेगा 3 महीने तक का Disney+ Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें ऑफर

Free Fire MAX के टॉप 5 FFWS इवेंट, ग्लू वॉल स्किन समेत कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड के लिए करें क्लेम

Google ने इन 3 खतरनाक ऐप्स को किया बैन, आपके फोन में हुआ तो हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone

Features

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Quick Look: 5 Things to Know Before Buying the Smartphone
Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks

Features

Tips to Help you make your room cool faster with Air Conditioner on in Summers, Check out the Tips and Tricks
Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

Hands On

Realme Narzo 50 PRO 5G Launched in India: Check out the First Impression of this smartphone Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999