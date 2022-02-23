comscore New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here
News

New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

Gaming

Players who complete all of the New State Mobile weekly missions will unlock a slew of rewards including the Imperial Guard costume set.

new_state_mobile_mayhem

(Image: New State Mobile)

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) with its new 0.9.24 update has brought in multiple new story missions as a part of Survivor Pass Volume 4. The protagonist for this season is biker Arnie ‘Mayhem’ Kopelson. Also Read - New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Krafton has already announced that players who manage to complete Kopelson’s weekly missions will be able to meet the biker and his gang. The company has also revealed the back story of the biker, which is basically that Mayhem and his gang of arms dealing bikers arrived in Troi on Christmas eve with medicine, food, and lots of guns. Also Read - New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch: Check events, rewards

Players who complete the missions will unlock a slew of rewards including the Imperial Guard costume set.

Sheriff Sam Berry had arrested Mayhem earlier, due to which they are not on good terms, but must put aside their differences to prevent Ben Brown’s Great Lakes Coalition (GLC) faction from controlling Michigan. Currently, Week 1 and 2 of the story mode are available to complete.

During the Week 1 tasks, gamers must obtain five Mayhem stickers in Troi. They also have to find three toolboxes and Doug’s whisky flask in the Trailer Park area. Under Week 2 tasks, gamers have to obtain three Mayhem buckles in the Trailer Park area, have to locate five empty water canisters in Troi and find three roses in Troi’s Graveyard area.

With the New State Mobile 0.9.24 update, Krafton has brought in a number of new additions including MP5K, Crossbow weapons, and a Round Deathmatch mode in the Arena map. With the update, it also introduced the capability for players to revive or recruit a downed player faster.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2022 9:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town
Reviews
Asus ROG Phone 5s review: A prosaic gaming beast in town
New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

Gaming

New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass

BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover s wife from the company: Here s why

News

BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover s wife from the company: Here s why

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass

BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover s wife from the company: Here s why

Google's Dark Mode is finally black

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

Gaming

New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here
New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Gaming

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Gaming

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch
BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how

Gaming

BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Features

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M4 Pro 4G की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउन्स, जानें क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Battlefield Mobile गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर हुआ लाइव, जानें कैसे करें प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Free Fire Max में मिल रहा Blue Wave बंडल, बस करना होगा यह काम

Jio ने लॉन्च किए दो नए Disney+ Hotstar 'Premium' रिचार्ज प्लान, जानें क्या है इनमें खास

फ्री फायर मैक्स में आज मिलेगा Booyah लूट क्रेट, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

News

New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here
Gaming
New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here
Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass
BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover s wife from the company: Here s why

News

BharatPe sacks Ashneer Grover s wife from the company: Here s why
Google's Dark Mode is finally black

News

Google's Dark Mode is finally black
Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 4G India launch date confirmed, tipped to be the rebadged Redmi Note 11S

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers