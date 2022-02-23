New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

New State Mobile (formerly known as PUBG New State) with its new 0.9.24 update has brought in multiple new story missions as a part of Survivor Pass Volume 4. The protagonist for this season is biker Arnie ‘Mayhem’ Kopelson. Also Read - New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Krafton has already announced that players who manage to complete Kopelson’s weekly missions will be able to meet the biker and his gang. The company has also revealed the back story of the biker, which is basically that Mayhem and his gang of arms dealing bikers arrived in Troi on Christmas eve with medicine, food, and lots of guns. Also Read - New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch: Check events, rewards

Sheriff Berry had arrested Kopelson years ago on charges of extortion and racketeering; the two men were not on good terms. But they now had a common enemy – neither one wanted to see the GLC control Michigan.

Meet Mayhem by completing his weekly story missions in Survivor Pass! Also Read - BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how — NEW STATE MOBILE (@_NEWSTATEMOBILE) February 22, 2022

Players who complete the missions will unlock a slew of rewards including the Imperial Guard costume set.

Sheriff Sam Berry had arrested Mayhem earlier, due to which they are not on good terms, but must put aside their differences to prevent Ben Brown’s Great Lakes Coalition (GLC) faction from controlling Michigan. Currently, Week 1 and 2 of the story mode are available to complete.

During the Week 1 tasks, gamers must obtain five Mayhem stickers in Troi. They also have to find three toolboxes and Doug’s whisky flask in the Trailer Park area. Under Week 2 tasks, gamers have to obtain three Mayhem buckles in the Trailer Park area, have to locate five empty water canisters in Troi and find three roses in Troi’s Graveyard area.

With the New State Mobile 0.9.24 update, Krafton has brought in a number of new additions including MP5K, Crossbow weapons, and a Round Deathmatch mode in the Arena map. With the update, it also introduced the capability for players to revive or recruit a downed player faster.