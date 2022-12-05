comscore New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced
New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

The tournament has New State Mobile in focus since the previously popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire are banned in India.

newstatemobile

Krafton’s New State Mobile (previously PUBG New State) players can now participate in the Snapdragon Pro Series New State Mobile Open India, organised by ESL India in partnership with Nodwin Gaming. The tournament has a prize pool of Rs 1 crore, distributed among the ranks players would get. Also Read - PUBG-maker Krafton launches new sci-fi survival horror game in India: Check details

The tournament has New State Mobile in focus since the previously popular games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire are banned in India. While Krafton has reassured time and again that it is working with the government to discuss the unban of BGMI, the game is still unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Also Read - India's gaming market has half a billion gamers, reaches $2.6 billion in revenue this year

Even though the game is still playable on devices it was already installed on, the tournament would require an update, which is not possible unless the game becomes available on Google’s and Apple’s app stores. Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

The tournament is named Snapdragon Conquest New State: Pro Series. The registrations for the tournament began on November 30 and are still open. Players can go to the event’s website and fill out the information necessary for registration. The entire application process requires you to enter different details and needs you to agree to certain conditions. One of them is that you need to be at least 16 years old.

The Snapdragon Conquest New State: Pro Series to have five different stages, starting December 12.

There will be open qualifiers held between December 12 and December 20 where 32 of all the registered teams will qualify for the next round. Then, Open Finals will be played between them between December 28 and December 30 and after this, only 16 teams will qualify for the next stage. The next stage is called Mobile Challenge and it will run between January 5 and January 15 next year. In this stage, the 16 qualified teams will compete with the other 16 invited teams, but only 24 will go ahead.

Then come the Finals. It will be a LAN-line event for the 24 qualifying teams, only 16 of which will go ahead for the Grand Finals. 16 teams will participate in the competition for the championship trophy and the prize pool of Rs 1 crore. It will be distributed as follows:

  • 1st Place – $24,000
  • 2nd Place – $19,000
  • 3rd Place – $15,000
  • 4th Place – $11,000
  • 5th Place – $8,000
  • 6th – 8th Place – $5,000
  • 9th – 10th Place – $3,000
  • 11th – 12th Place – $2,500
  • 13th – 16th Place – $2,000
  • 17th – 24th Place – $1,000
  • MVP – $4,000
  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 10:02 AM IST
