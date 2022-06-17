comscore New State Mobile June update live for Android, iOS: New characters to weapons, here's what is new
New State Mobile update now live for Android, iOS: Check what’s new

Two of the most popular weapons, the Micro UZI and M16A4 guns now have additional customization slots

Krafton has announced a new update for the New State Mobile game for the month of June. The update is already live for Android and iOS users. It will bring more characters, a new Survivor Pass, and additional weapon customization slots for the Micro UZI and M16A4. Also Read - New State Mobile May Update: From new map to weapons, check all changes you'll notice

The Battle Royale game will be introduced with a new collaboration with Line Friends, a global character brand. The game will introduce some major characters including Brown, Cony, and Sally through various in-game content. The Line Friends collaboration is now live and is available until July 21. Also Read - New State Mobile gets massive update with new weapon, supercar, more: Check details

Line Friends Characters, Rewards, and more

For the June Update, New State Mobile has collaborated with Line Friends. The game will have the new characters till July 21. Players can jump into the game and start earning various Line Friends-themed items including a costume, helmet, emote, vehicle and melee skin through the collaboration crates. Players can also experience in-game Line Friends decorations when they drop into the starting island and find the Mall region on Troi has been renovated to showcase a Line Friends store. Finally, during this collaboration period players can participate in a profile reward event that rewards gamers with a Line Friends-themed profile image, BP random crate, title, profile frame, chicken medal, and profile frame effect by completing daily missions. Also Read - New State Mobile gets new story missions with update: Details here

Weapon Customizations

Two of the most popular weapons, the Micro UZI and M16A4 guns now have additional customization slots. The Micro UZI can now equip a laser sight and the M16A4 now has two additional customization options an enhanced barrel that increases the burst fire rate and a grip that improves vertical recoil control.

Survivor Pass Vol. 8

The June Update introduces a new Survivor Pass with Alex May from the Strategist faction arriving in New State Mobile. Players can earn Alex May’s costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions. Players who upgrade to the Premium Pass will also receive Alex May’s Moonlight Goddess costume set.

  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 1:29 PM IST

