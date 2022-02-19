comscore New State Mobile Mileage System: How to earn and use Mileage points
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
News

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Gaming

You can earn Mileage Points by opening crates, which can be obtained from the store or through crate tickets from events

New State update

Krafton has introduced a new Mileage System on the New State Mobile game. From today players will be able to collect Mileage points. These points will be made available via crates. The points can then be used to get special rewards. Each reward will require a certain amount of Mileage points. Also Read - New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch: Check events, rewards

How to earn Mileage Points

-You can receive Mileage Points in New State by opening certain crates that are obtained using NC, Chicken Medals, or Crate Tickets.
-Each of these crates offers a different type of Mileage Point, and each type of Mileage Point can be exchanged -for a specific set of rewards.
-You can earn Mileage Points by opening crates, which can be obtained from the store or through crate tickets from events. Also Read - Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

How to Use Mileage Points

-To use your Mileage Points, you must accumulate a specific type of Mileage Points by opening the crate that offers the corresponding type of Mileage Points.
-Once you’ve collected enough points to exchange for a special reward, an icon will show up in the mileage gauge bar.
-Tap on the icon to view the rewards pop-up and claim your reward! Also Read - Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Expiration of Mileage Points

-When a crate’s sales period ends, the Mileage Points collected from that specific crate will expire and cannot be used.
-Make sure to use up the Mileage Points from a specific crate before the crate ‘s sales period ends!

New Deathmatch Event

New State has also opened a new Deathmatch event for its players. The studio is celebrating 100 days of launch and is offering multiple rewards. The special event began on Friday and will carry on till February 24. Players will also be eligible for daily rewards for regular log-ins.

Players who win during the event will get:

-10 Chicken Medals

-10 Royale Chest Tickets

-10,000 BP

-Winner announcements will be posted via a separate notice after the event is over.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2022 6:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
Gaming
New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Gaming

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Electric Vehicle

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 confirmed to get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

Billionaire explains why 'zillions of people will trade an arm for their Apple iPhone

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points

Gaming

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Gaming

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch
BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how

Gaming

BGMI players stand a chance to win a prize pool of Rs 6 crore, here's how
Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Features

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more
Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर और पबजी मोबाइल के अलावा ये बैटल रॉयल गेम भी भारत में हैं बैन

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह कोड करें रिडीम और पाएं रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरा तरीका

पबजी न्यू स्टेट का 100 डे एनिवर्सरी इवेंट शुरू, जीतें धांसू रिवॉर्ड

फ्री फायर मैक्स के ये 5 रिडीम कोड दिलाएंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, इस तरह क्लेम करें Pet Skin Spirit Fox

मोटोरोला ने उड़ाई सबकी नींद, ला रहा 194MP बैक, 60MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला फोन

Latest Videos

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox

News

Twitter Launches Pinned Conversations Feature For All | Users Can Pin Six Chat Windows in Inbox
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
Gaming
New State Mobile new Mileage System: How to earn and use points
New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch

Gaming

New State celebrates 100 days with new Round Deathmatch
Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Electric Vehicle

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra
Billionaire explains why 'zillions of people will trade an arm for their Apple iPhone

Mobiles

Billionaire explains why 'zillions of people will trade an arm for their Apple iPhone

Best Sellers