Krafton has introduced a new Mileage System on the New State Mobile game. From today players will be able to collect Mileage points. These points will be made available via crates. The points can then be used to get special rewards. Each reward will require a certain amount of Mileage points.

How to earn Mileage Points

-You can receive Mileage Points in New State by opening certain crates that are obtained using NC, Chicken Medals, or Crate Tickets.

-Each of these crates offers a different type of Mileage Point, and each type of Mileage Point can be exchanged -for a specific set of rewards.

-You can earn Mileage Points by opening crates, which can be obtained from the store or through crate tickets from events.

How to Use Mileage Points

-To use your Mileage Points, you must accumulate a specific type of Mileage Points by opening the crate that offers the corresponding type of Mileage Points.

-Once you’ve collected enough points to exchange for a special reward, an icon will show up in the mileage gauge bar.

-Tap on the icon to view the rewards pop-up and claim your reward!

Expiration of Mileage Points

-When a crate’s sales period ends, the Mileage Points collected from that specific crate will expire and cannot be used.

-Make sure to use up the Mileage Points from a specific crate before the crate ‘s sales period ends!

New Deathmatch Event

New State has also opened a new Deathmatch event for its players. The studio is celebrating 100 days of launch and is offering multiple rewards. The special event began on Friday and will carry on till February 24. Players will also be eligible for daily rewards for regular log-ins.

Players who win during the event will get:

-10 Chicken Medals

-10 Royale Chest Tickets

-10,000 BP

-Winner announcements will be posted via a separate notice after the event is over.