New State Mobile New September Update For Android Ios New Akinta Map Mclaren Collab

Krafton Inc. has announced the September Update for New State Mobile. The update is live on Android and iOS. With the new update, the newest 4×4 km map, AKINTA, is officially live for players. Along with AKINTA, which is based in a futuristic African setting, the September Update brings a new collaboration with McLaren Automotive, an extension period to NEW STATE Labs, a new weapon and more.

New State Mobile September Update is playable now for Android and iOS users. For information about New State Mobile.

Aknita Map

After receiving feedback in New State Labs, AKINTA is officially live in New State Mobile. AKINTA is designed as a 4x4km map and set in a near-future, folksy African landscape. Up to 64 players can drop into AKINTA and engage in battle royale round that will last up to 15 minutes per match. Players can also take advantage of the maglev tram, a new travel mechanic that will go through the center of the map.

McLaren

The new collaboration is underway with McLaren Automotive. The British supercar manufacturer is arriving to NEW STATE MOBILE with some cosmetic items for players to obtain including an outfit, helmet, backpack, gloves, hat, sneakers, mask and patch. Additionally, survivors can participate in an event where players can obtain the McLaren 720S vehicle skin if they complete the mission objective. The vehicle skin colours include Volcano Yellow, Paris Blue, Royal Purple, Fever Pink, and Black and White.

NEW STATE Labs

The NEW STATE Labs period has been extended for players to continue experimenting with the Akinta: Bounty Royale mode. With the September Update, NEW STATE Labs is open for all players to experience without needing an invitation to participate.

AK ALFA

The September Update introduces the AK ALFA, a new 7mm weapon. The AK ALFA will be available across the map as a field drop weapon and can be modified with other attachments including a scope, front grip and magazine.