New State Mobile players will be able to play a new game within the game: Here's how

New State Mobile and Among US, two of the most popular gaming titles are coming together to create an all-new experience for players. Among Us will be part of the popular mobile battle royale game's latest update.

When will Among Us Update be released?

From April 21 through May 19, New State Mobile players will be able to experience an Among Us-themed mini-game. New State players will also get a suite of new in-game items, newly added props on the Troi map, and more.

What will New State players experience?

The Sting of Betrayal of Among Us on Troi's Starting Island: Based on the core mechanics of Among Us, players will be able to participate in a themed mini-game before the start of a match on Troi. When squads enter the Starting Island, they will be able to play a quick game of Among Us before the start of a match. One member of the squad will be randomly assigned as the Impostor while the remaining members try to avoid getting killed by the Impostor. The Impostor can use weapons to eliminate squad members during the mini-game.

Dress To Kill (Like an Impostor): Through the purchase of special themed crates, players can acquire a variety of in-game items including a mask, coat, innerwear, backpack, weapons, vehicles and more.

Crewmate Props Infiltrate Troi: During the collaboration, players may be more on edge than usual as they come across a variety of Among Us Crewmate-themed props scattered on Troi’s Starting Island and its Chester and Anchorville points of interest.

Rewards During an Among Us Event: Starting April 21, players can participate in an in-game event that requires them to complete a variety of unique missions. Completing these missions will earn players an Among Us-themed frame, title, icon, and more that can be used to add colors to players’ in-game profiles. The more missions players complete, the more items they can earn.