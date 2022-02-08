New State Mobile’s upcoming update is bringing a host of changes for the players. The developers in a previous post mentioned improving graphics for the Troi map in the February update. Krafton has now spilled more details of the changes that players will witness with the update this month. Also Read - Krafton makes its first investment in India-based game developer Nautilus Mobile

As per the developer, the new changes will address the vehicle meta in the game for better one-on-one gunfights. The dev team said that the patch will lower vehicle collision damage and vehicle door health. This will rather make it easier for players to shoot and destroy vehicles more swiftly and quickly. There will be accuracy adjustment in guns when shooting out of a vehicle. Also Read - PUBG New State Lunar New Year Celebration is now live: Here's how to get all rewards

“February Update: Lowering vehicle collision damage, vehicle door health, and health on several vehicles.

Future Updates(TBD): Adjusting gun accuracy when shooting out of a vehicle & Enlarging passenger hitbox by re-adjusting vehicle frames,” the New State dev team mentioned in the tweet. Also Read - PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

The dev team hasn’t specified a date for releasing the patch notes for New State Mobile this year. Krafton recently introduced a new BR: Extreme mode that takes place on the Troi map and changes every round. It allows 64 players to be a part of the match and players get to start with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 Drone Credits, and fully charged boost metres.

The update also added a new P90 submachine gun that utilises a new kind of 5.7mm ammunition. The SMG has a tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached. Besides this Krafton also brought new suppressors or flash hiders for the DP-28 rifle and a lightweight stock for the M762 assault rifle.