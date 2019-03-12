comscore
New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence

PUBG Mobile has been on the forefront with calls to ban the game in India for having a negative effect on the people.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Shanghai Major 2018 esports gaming counter strike global offensive

There are widespread claims around right now how games that depict violence has become a major source for children and youths to be introduced to violence. But almost all studies that have been conducted up until today seems to say that violence has nothing to do with people playing video games. And what appears to be another study has concluded yet again that video games have no significant links to inducing violence in the people who play it on a regular basis.

The new test was conducted by Associate professor Andrew K. Przybylski of Oxford University and senior lecturer Netta Weinstein of Cardiff University who studied the effects of extended gaming on 1,004 teens. The duo had predicted that, “recent violent gameplay is linearly and positively related to carer assessments of aggressive behavior.” Though their results did not support that theory at all, and there was no evidence found of any tipping point when excessive gaming could induce violent reactions.

The study found that 50 percent of male and 50 percent of female participants were “moderately engaged in violent games” for an average of two hours daily. This was a survey-based study and questionnaires were presented to the children as well as the guardians about the “psychosocial functioning” of the children. The study monitored the reactions of the children before and after playing games. The conclusion of the study read that the participants, “did not support our prediction that there are statistically significant links relating violent gaming to adolescents’ aggressive behavior,” reads the study. Various metrics were used to measure the same but to the same result. Even the examination of the guardians seem to revert the same. This is just another tick in favor of gaming over violence, but this surely does not eliminate the question.

