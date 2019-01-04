comscore
New teaser hints at 2019 Call of Duty, though it may not be Ghosts 2: Report

The new Call of Duty game is being developed by Infinity Ward.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 3:54 PM IST
Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Image Credit: Activision

There’s a new studio that’s tasked to make this year’s Call of Duty, and it is Infinity Ward. From the looks of things, the devs have started putting out subtle teasers about the upcoming game and what it might be. Ashton Williams, who is the senior communications manager at Infinity Ward, has been tweeting GIFs of skulls, shrouds and unusual ghost or supernatural stuff. And these are definitely not what a personal account should post and most of these are in greyscale.

She started posting these early in December and it was not yet known to the community that Infinity Ward was the maker of the next Call of Duty. And even though the most obvious indication from these tweets is that the upcoming game will be one from the Ghosts sub-series, but that does not seem to be the case. But the last Ghosts Call of Duty game was not received well because it happened to have changes made to the multiplayer aspect of the game and even had technical issues. This makes it less possible that there will be another Ghosts game.

WATCH: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout trailer is now out

Also Read

WATCH: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout trailer is now out

Besides, a ResetEra discussion thread saw Kotaku’s Jason Schreier reply saying that the 2019 Call of Duty is probably not Ghosts 2. The other conclusion that can be drawn from this is that the only other reference can be to Simon “Ghost” Riley, an SAS agent who was present in the Modern Warfare games and was killed off in Modern Warfare 2.

Hence it may be fair to conclude that the new game could do something with him but as a prequel to Modern Warfare 2. And if tradition is followed, we will probably see teasers and posters around May which is when E3 is usually held.

