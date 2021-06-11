New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Elon Musk revealed the updated Tesla Model S Plaid to a curious crowd a few hours ago and car geeks have so much to be excited about. Tesla’s new luxury sedan has 1020 horsepower under the hood and it can do a 0-60 mph in 2 seconds. While that’s enough to raise eyebrows, what’s got our attention is the new infotainment system: it can play Cyberpunk 2077 in full graphics! Also Read - Xbox cloud gaming coming to your TV like Netflix, reveals Microsoft

Yes! Elon Musk proudly flaunted the new Model S Plaid's gaming capabilities by demonstrating a gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 on the new 17-inch horizontally laid out display. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game ridden with bugs that can barely run well on the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X; the Model S Plaid seemed to play it flawlessly.

Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077

Musk told the media that the Model S Plaid has 10 teraflops of computing power, which is comparable to that of the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, if you game a lot, the Tesla Model S can deliver a similar experience to the Sony PS5. In fact, he said that you can Cyberpunk at 60 fps on the car's computer. The marketing material also shows Witcher 3 on the dashboard, which makes it more promising.

Just for comparison, the Model S Plaid has the same levels of power as the PS5 but it falls behind the 12 teraflops of gaming power on the Xbox Series X. At the same time, it outdoes the 4 teraflops of power you see on the Xbox Series S. Musk said that the new car is running a new software with a revamped user interface.

A few days ago, AMD announced that one would get to see their latest RDNA based cards in the next announcement from Tesla. It seems that the Model S Plaid is using the same for its onboard computer. This makes it the most powerful car in production, both on road and inside.

Unlike the Sony PS5, Musk said that deliveries will start immediately. Sadly, the car costs $131,000, which is a lot more than the Sony PS5. Plus, you get a blu-ray drive on the top-spec model of the PlayStation 5, something that the Model S Plaid lacks.

Jokes aside, the Model S leads the way for digitally powerful cars in the future. For console makers like Sony and Microsoft, it gives them some target to achieve for their next-generation consoles.