Activision is reportedly planning to release the next three titles in the Call of Duty series on both Sony and Microsoft consoles.

According to Bloomberg, this year's Call of Duty will likely be a part of the Modern Warfare series developed by Infinity Ward and will launch on PlayStation consoles. The other two Call of Duty games is from Treyarch's project which is currently in development, a "planned new iteration" of the free-to-play battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. Both the games are expected to launch in 2023.

Following Activision Blizzard's buyout by Microsoft, fans of CoD were wondering if the popular FPS title will become an Xbox exclusive, the latest report clears the air. Bloomberg citing four people familiar with Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar acquisition deal reported that prior to the deal Activision had plans to release the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation. Notably, Phil Spender, Microsoft's CEO announced the company's intent to honor existing Call of Duty agreements.

“I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship,” Spencer stated last week.

It’s unclear whether the future entries in the franchise will be released on PlayStation. However, certain outlets speculate that the titles could end up being exclusive to Microsoft’s in-house console and PC ecosystem. Activision is yet to become an official part of Microsoft’s studio, and the latter is yet to ink its plans on paper. But if one is to check past records, Microsoft may apply a different approach with the video game publisher as well. The biggest video gaming acquisition in history is expected to close in within the next year and a half.