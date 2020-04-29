Next Assassin's Creed game setting being revealed live by Bosslogic

Developers and publishers Ubisoft just confirmed the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed game. Rumors and leaks were abound for a while now of a new Assassin’s Creed game in the works. And now Ubisoft confirmed it and is holding a live stream where Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic, an Australian contemporary digital is creating a digital art revealing the setting of the next Assassin’s Creed game. Also Read - A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon

The artist has been working live for a while now and up until now we have two specific locations. One which shows a grassy plain and the other a rocky sea side with snow on the terrain. There is a black silhouette of what looks like the main character in the front dividing the two terrains being shown. The artist is currently working on characters in the background on the grassy side which could turn out to be included in the next game. This seems like working towards the reveal of the key art of the next game.

Recent leaks by a reliable industry expert revealed that we are getting a new game soon. Industry insider Shinobi602 has commented on Twitter that the new Assassin's Creed game will be revealed soon.

The last Assassin’s Creed game to release was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018. And we have had a break of more than a year which was expected. But it seems we will be getting a new game from developers Ubisoft, but there is no official word about it yet. A previous leak was accidentally made by Amazon Germany who listed the game as Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok – Valhalla Edition. This was up momentarily before it was taken down by the company.

Assassin’s Creed 2020: Previous leaks

A following leak from an anonymous person on Reddit suggest provides apparent details about Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok. The person claims that the next protagonist like in the previous game can either be male or female. The protagonist will probably be named Jora and the game and players can play with 3 other friends in a 4-player co-op. The RPG mechanics have been improved and there will be mythical beasts to fight again.

The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players. This time players will be taken to the Nordic regions which is home to the Vikings. Though there is no way to confirm the listing right now, Metro reported the story with a screengrab of the listing. And there is no indication that the game might even release this year. But the fact that it might Nordic in theme is highly probable because of a tease in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2.

The Easter egg involved a poster in the game which showed a Nordic God holding an Apple of Eden in his hand. The Apple of Eden is an integral part of the Assassin’s Creed game series and has appeared in all the major games so far. This was followed by reported that claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed is indeed taking us to the land of vikings.