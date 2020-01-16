Ninja now has a Fortnite skin which Epic just introduced

Epic Games is back again with a popular move and this time the company just introduced a skin in the likeness of Fortnite’s top streamer Ninja. Tyler Blevins whose gamer nickname is Ninja had the most followers on Twitch until he made the move to Microsoft’s Mixer. Fortnite owes a lot of its popularity to Blevins who deserves credit for engaging a hoard of viewers with this masterful Fortnite skills. To be fair Ninja was already a popular streamer on Twitch before Fortnite, but after Fortnite even those that didn’t know much about gaming knew his name.

Epic games has announced that Ninja is the first ‘icon’ to get a Fortnite skin modeled in his likeness. Epic Games is planning to release the likeness of other popular figures like Loserfruit, TheGrefg as well which will be part of Epic’s ‘Icon series’ updates. As for Ninja users can grab not just his skin but Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote, and Dual Katanas Pickaxe as well. The update with the content goes live today which Ninja tweeted about as well. Users can use the code “NINJA” when getting the skin to get it on offer, but it does not mention if it’s for free or a discount.

There is no questioning the popularity of Ninja and his contribution to making Fortnite a more popular game. And this seems like a positive move from Epic Games to honor him. This likens the company to its players as well as the streamer himself. It is also a treat for fans of the streamers as well. We were honestly expecting something of the sort for a while now.

I’ve always dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don’t forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/n6qFqMfMbV — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

Ninja has become the face of gaming in the last year or so and has graced the cover of ESPN magazine which is reserves for athletes. He has even made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.