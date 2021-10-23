Nintendo Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed until Spring 2022: Here's why

Nintendo has announced that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed. The game will serve as a remake of both Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The remake was originally slated to release on December 3, however, it has now been delayed to “spring 2022”. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

Nintendo did not specify when in spring 2022 Advance Wars 1+2 will release or what, specifically, caused the delay.

"Hello, troops! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy and friends soon! Thanks for your patience," the company said in a tweet.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was announced during this year’s E3. Advance Wars first launched in 2001 for Game Boy Advance, and was followed by Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising in 2003.

In September, EA’s ‘Battlefield 2042’ release was postponed nearly a month from October 22 to November 19.

Last week, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring was pushed from January 22nd to February 25. In addition, CD Projekt Red said that the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would miss their targeted late 2021 release windows, reports The Verge.

(With IANS inputs)