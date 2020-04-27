comscore Nintendo hack attempt affects about 160,000 accounts | BGR India
Nintendo confirms that 160,000 accounts were affected as part of recent hacking attempts

Nintendo shared more details regarding the hacking attempts in its official statement. Let's dig in to find more about the hack.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 10:05 AM IST
Japanese video game company and consumer electronics company Nintendo has just made a new announcement. As part of the announcement, the company confirmed that multiple accounts were affected during recent hacking attempts. The company confirmed that about 160,000 accounts suffered from the hack. Hackers were able to gain access to the login IDs and passwords through a third party this month. Nintendo states that hackers logged into these accounts without any authorization. The company shared some more details regarding the hacking attempts in the statement. Let’s dig in the official statement to find more about the hack. Also Read - Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled year-over-year in March: NPD

Nintendo confirms unauthorized access to user accounts; details

According to the official statement available on the Nintendo Japan website, the issue first surfaced at the beginning of April. Nintendo indicates that hackers may have accessed the nicknames, country, date of birth, and email addresses of the affected accounts. Taking a closer look, hackers were able to login to the accounts through the Nintendo Network ID (NNID). The company reaffirmed that the hackers got the ID and passwords “illegally by some means other” than their service. It also revealed that users will no longer be able to login to the Nintendo Account through NNID. Hackers were also able to make “fraudulent purchases” on some accounts. Also Read - Pokemon Home goes live on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

The company has reset the passwords for all the affected accounts. Nintendo also confirmed that it used the NNID system to log in on 3DS, and Wii U devices. The latest Switch series uses a new Nintendo Account system to log in. Users were able to link the older NNID accounts with the new system “until today”. Also Read - Nintendo Switch production, shipments delayed due to Coronavirus

As part of the announcement, the company has already warned affected users through e-mail. The e-mail asks users to reset their password and not use a similar password on any other service. Users should also ensure that they are not using similar passwords for NNID or their new accounts. Else, hackers could use their Nintendo balance or registered credit card or PayPal on My Nintendo Store or the e-Shop. The company also apologized to its customers and stakeholders as part of the statement.

