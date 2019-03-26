Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

The world of console gaming was changed when Nintendo decided to launch its console the Switch which quickly broke records and became of the most sold consoles ever. But that was a couple of years ago and now it seems the company is planning to launch two new versions of the Switch. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal the two new consoles that Nintendo is working on could be launched as soon as this summer. Among the two models one will be a cheaper variant while the other will be a costlier one that is meant for “enhanced features targeted at avid video gamers.”

According to the report, Nintendo plans to omit some features in the cheaper variant which include the vibration feature. This could mean that the cheaper variant might not come with the detachable Joy-Con controllers which could make this a potential successor to the Nintendo 3DS. According to a previous report which came earlier this year, Nintendo was apparently planning to release a smaller Switch with a focus on portability.

There are no further details about the higher end model that Nintendo may launch, but we might assume that it will be more than a simple performance boost. For now the Switch uses Nvidia’s four-year-old Tegra X1 processor, and if Nintendo plans a revision, it would seem that Nvidia would have to manufacture a whole new mobile chip for the console. The report suggested that the new Switch will likely be announced at E3 in June.