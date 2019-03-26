comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year
News

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

The new Nintendo Switch could be powered by a whole new chip from Nvidia.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Nintendo Switch

The world of console gaming was changed when Nintendo decided to launch its console the Switch which quickly broke records and became of the most sold consoles ever. But that was a couple of years ago and now it seems the company is planning to launch two new versions of the Switch. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal the two new consoles that Nintendo is working on could be launched as soon as this summer. Among the two models one will be a cheaper variant while the other will be a costlier one that is meant for “enhanced features targeted at avid video gamers.”

According to the report, Nintendo plans to omit some features in the cheaper variant which include the vibration feature. This could  mean that the cheaper variant might not come with the detachable Joy-Con controllers which could make this a potential successor to the Nintendo 3DS. According to a previous report which came earlier this year, Nintendo was apparently planning to release a smaller Switch with a focus on portability.

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Also Read

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

There are no further details about the higher end model that Nintendo may launch, but we might assume that it will be more than a simple performance boost. For now the Switch uses Nvidia’s four-year-old Tegra X1 processor, and if Nintendo plans a revision, it would seem that Nvidia would have to manufacture a whole new mobile chip for the console. The report suggested that the new Switch will likely be announced at E3 in June.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official
News
Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official
Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

Over 57,000 Asus users installed malicious update on their computers: Report

News

Over 57,000 Asus users installed malicious update on their computers: Report

Reliance Jio Celebration Pack offers free 2GB daily data

News

Reliance Jio Celebration Pack offers free 2GB daily data

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

Over 57,000 Asus users installed malicious update on their computers: Report

Reliance Jio Celebration Pack offers free 2GB daily data

Xiaomi teases 100W Super Charge Turbo, launch set for day

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year
Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Gaming

Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone
Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users

Gaming

Fortnite finally rolls out account merger feature for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One users
Nintendo's 'Dr. Mario World' to launch later this year

Gaming

Nintendo's 'Dr. Mario World' to launch later this year
Nintendo plans smaller and cheaper Switch to boost console sales

Gaming

Nintendo plans smaller and cheaper Switch to boost console sales

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 900 रुपये का कैशबैक

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, ऐसे पाएं 500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Apple Card: एप्पल ने इन बेनिफिट्स के साथ पेश किया क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्मार्टफोन से होगा ऑपरेट

Apple ने अपनी गेमिंग सर्विस को किया लॉन्च, जानें कैसे करेगी काम

एप्पल ने लॉन्च किया Apple News+, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां और कीमत

News

Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official
News
Samsung Galaxy A70 goes official
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design
Over 57,000 Asus users installed malicious update on their computers: Report

News

Over 57,000 Asus users installed malicious update on their computers: Report
Reliance Jio Celebration Pack offers free 2GB daily data

News

Reliance Jio Celebration Pack offers free 2GB daily data
Xiaomi teases 100W Super Charge Turbo, launch set for day

News

Xiaomi teases 100W Super Charge Turbo, launch set for day