Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Nintendo is reportedly working on a larger model of its popular handheld gaming console, the Switch. According to a report by Bloomberg, Nintendo is looking to unveil a new model of the Switch with a larger OLED display manufactured by Samsung in hopes that a larger touchscreen can prop up demand in time for the holidays.

Samsung Display will start mass production of 7-inch, 720p-resolution OLED panels by June 2021, with a monthly target of a million units. These displays will then be shipped to assemblers around July, who will then start pushing out final units before the holiday rush kicks in.

The report states that the original Switch is now five years old, whereas both its competitors Microsoft and Sony have launched new consoles this year. So to sustain the high growth caused by breakout hits and the supply issues faced by competition, the company is now going to launch a larger version.

To recall, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa back in February said that they are not planning to announce a new Switch “anytime soon.” However, if the report is believed to be true, then Samsung’s involvement means that the company could actually be looking to launch a new device soon and this is not just for making a prototype device.

The report quoting Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC states that “the OLED panel will consume less battery, offer higher contrast and possibly faster response time when compared to the Switch’s current liquid-crystal display.”

It further states that unlike earlier reports, Nintendo will not provide users with 4K graphics, but instead will feature a 720p resolution like the Switch and the Switch Lite. This is because the partnership between the firms will be mutually beneficial. For Samsung getting a customer like Nintendo will “firm up production plans.” For Nintendo, they will be gaining access to a “valuable partner and supplier at a time of semiconductor shortages.”