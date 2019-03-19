Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Gaming smartphones started taking off last year with big players like Asus, Xiaomi, Nubia making their own gaming smartphones. But it all started with Razer which outed its first smartphone. Now it seems major gaming console maker – Nintendo – could finally enter the fray with its own gaming smartphone.

Reports from the Chinese media claim that the Nintendo Switch maker has been rethinking its decision not to enter the smartphone market. Now, this isn’t the first time the console maker has been pondering such a move, but it has never taken concrete action. However, it did have a big hit in the Android gaming category with Pokémon GO commissioned to San Francisco developer Niantic Labs which released it in 2016.

The report cites sources from Taiwan’s component supply chain and renders of the alleged gaming phone are also doing the rounds on Weibo. From the looks of it, the unnamed gaming phone will get a colorful aesthetic and a full-screen design without a notch. It’s definitely one of those designs that would make people notice. Now, the report is short on a lot of specifics, and a lot remains unknown. However, Nintendo will probably develop a device that will be able to share game data with the popular Switch console. Also, Nintendo doesn’t have many Android gaming titles hence it might just start by outing a mid-range smartphone that doesn’t break the bank.

The news comes just after Xiaomi subsidiary released Black Shark 2 yesterday in China. The second-gen gaming device from the company is set to debut in India as well as international markets soon. As for Nintendo’s gaming phone, there are no details about its release date as of yet but we expect to hear more soon.