Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Up to 75 percent off on Hades, Art of Rally, and more

Nintendo Switch Indie World Sale: Nintendo owners can get massive discount on thirty titles during the sale that includes- Hades, Art of Rally, Necrobarista: Final Pour, TOEM, among others.

Nintendo Switch Indie World sale will continue till December 31, and the video game company has listed thirty games that players can grab at discount. Also Read - Nintendo Indie World Showcase December 2021: Here's what's coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners can get up to 75 percent discount on some of the popular titles Hades, Art of Rally, Necrobarista: Final Pour. The sale also includes titles from action-adventure platformer Axiom Verge 2. TOEM, the hand-drawn adventure game TOEM, and eerie life sim Cosy Grove are up for grabs for under $20 dollars. Also Read - Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes game released: Everything you need to know

For players who want to celebrate Christmas fever with their friends can pick The Jackbox Party Pack 8 for $22.49. The role-playing sports game Dodgeball Academia is available at discount as well, and you can purchase the game for $19.99. A few other games mentioned in the sale are Boyfriend Dungeon available at $16.99. The game previously cost $19.99 USD. Flip-the-script River City Girls game has been offered at $20.99. The 3D visual novel Necrobarista – Final Pour can be purchased at $15.39. Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

The cheapest in the Nintendo Switch Indie World sale list is the party game of betrayal- Among Us that is available for $4 USD. As mentioned earlier, the Indie Sale is running till December 31, which means gamers have a week left to grab the deals on these titles.

On a related note, some other indie and developers (via Polygon) including Serenity Forge, Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Annapurna Interactive, Humble, and Finji are also putting games on sale with 60-80 percent discount. Similar to Nintendo Switch, it will run till next week.

To recall,  Nintendo recently hosted its final Indie World Showcase and announced a mix of games that are coming to Nintendo Switch. From Sabotage Studio’s isometric role-playing title Sea of Stars, acclaimed RPG Omori, to the ‘beautiful painting’ adventure Chicory, a handful of surprises are porting to the gaming console.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 1:21 PM IST

