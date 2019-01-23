comscore
  Nintendo Switch is the most sold console of 2018 in the US; Red Dead Redemption 2 most sold game
Nintendo Switch is the most sold console of 2018 in the US; Red Dead Redemption 2 most sold game

Nintendo has had an excellent year and its console became more popular than ever.

  Published: January 23, 2019 11:32 AM IST
Nintendo Switch is one of the newer consoles to be launched in the gaming world and it has brought the company back in the limelight with some stunning numbers. Nintendo’s Switch had some excellent sales numbers in the year 2017 and it seems the trend has continued on in 2018 as well. According to some sales data from the NPD Group for the year 2018, Nintendo Switch was the leading gaming console in sales in terms of dollars and raw unit count. This record overtook the sales record held by PS4 for the year 2015.

The holiday season in the month of December saw some of the most sales the console has ever seen and the Switch had the best unit sales of any console for that month since 2010. The Nintendo Switch also had the best dollar sales since the popular Wii from the month of December 2009. Nintendo also had an excellent year as far as software was concerned and Nintendo generated the most software revenue of the year. Overall spending for Nintendo’s products did climb 13 percent to $16.7 billion last year, but it was still less than the previous years and people spent an estimated $17.4 billion in 2011.

PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

But the segment of games was ruled by Red Dead Redemption 2 which comes as no surprise at all. This was followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and NBA 2K19. But Nintendo didn’t exactly lag behind in this department as well and its Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the fifth most popular game of the year and it even led the charts for the month of December. Though there are no official reason as to why it is doing so well, but Nintendo Switch and its games’ success can generally be attributed to its quality and polished nature.

