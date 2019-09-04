Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out

Japanese gaming company Nintendo has now launched two new versions of the Nintendo Switch this year. The first is called the Nintendo Switch Lite while the other is a revised edition of the already existing Nintendo Switch. The new revised Nintendo Switch now comes with a better battery and has a new packaging. As for the Switch Lite, the India price and availability dates are now out.

Switch Lite: India price, availability

As the name suggests, the Switch Lite is a leaner version of the existing Nintendo Switch. It gives up on a few features, but also costs significantly less. The Switch Lite launched for $200 in the US. This essentially makes it $100 cheaper than the full-fledged Switch. According to a listing on the website MCube Games the Nintendo Switch Lite India price is set to be Rs 24,999 and will be released on September 25.

The Switch Lite will be going on sale internationally starting September 20, and buyers will be able to choose from a trio of color options – yellow, gray, turquoise. But the new device can be pre-ordered in India only in the grey or turquoise colors. Nintendo has also revealed a special-edition Pokémon version, which will launch on November 8. This edition will come with an off-white case with some etchings, and will arrive alongside the Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Nintendo Switch Lite features

As you can see in the above image, the Switch Lite is a handheld gaming peripheral. It features dimensions of 91.1x208x13.9mm, and weighs around 275 grams. It comes with a 5.5-inch display sporting an HD (1280×720 pixels) resolution. In comparison, the Switch features a 6.2-inch screen. One of the biggest misses on the new Switch is the inability to connect it to a TV via USB Type-C or HDMI. So this is purely a handheld platform, and not a hybrid like the original.

Under the hood is a customized Nvidia Tegra processor, and there is 32GB internal storage on offer. There’s also a card slot for Nintendo Switch game cards. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,570mAh battery, which is claimed to offer over six hours of life. It also takes about three hours to fully charge.

The button layout is largely unchanged, but the Switch Lite doesn’t have detachable Joy-Con controllers. That said, these controllers can still be connected externally. Also missing are the HD rumble and IR motion camera sensors. Another thing to note here is that the Switch Lite isn’t compatible with the Nintendo Labo.

As for games, all those supporting handheld mode are compatible with the Switch Lite. However, some titles like 1-2-Switch and Super Mario Party will require you to purchase standard Joy-Cons in order to play them.