Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Earlier this year we reported that Nintendo was rumored to launch two Switch variants this year. The company has released a new Nintendo Switch Lite variant recently along with an update Nintendo Switch. The new update Nintendo Switch comes with an updated battery life, and a new model number. This was made available earlier in August worldwide and is now available in India. The other recent launch from Nintendo has been the new Switch Lite.

Nintendo Switch new model: India price, availability

According to a report by The Mako Reactor, the new Nintendo Switch model is available offline at various stores across India at a price ranging from Rs 27,500 to Rs 29,500. It is not a fixed price because Nintendo does not officially support the device in India. And retailers depend on international shipment, and charge over and beyond the MRP.

With that being said, the older version which is the regular Nintendo Switch is now being offered offline for a price of Rs 21,000 which is much lower than the offer of Rs 25,000 on Amazon India.

Switch Lite India price, availability

As the name suggests, the Switch Lite is a leaner version of the existing Nintendo Switch. It gives up on a few features, but also costs significantly less. The Switch Lite costs $200 (approximately Rs 13,600) in the US. This essentially makes it $100 cheaper than the full-fledged Switch.

The Switch Lite will be going on sale starting September 20, and buyers will be able to choose from a trio of color options – yellow, gray, turquoise. Nintendo has also revealed a special-edition Pokémon version, which will launch on November 8. This edition will come with an off-white case with some etchings, and will arrive alongside the Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Switch Lite Features

As you can see in the above image, the Switch Lite is a handheld gaming peripheral. It features dimensions of 91.1x208x13.9mm, and weighs around 275 grams. It comes with a 5.5-inch display sporting an HD (1280×720 pixels) resolution. In comparison, the Switch features a 6.2-inch screen. One of the biggest misses on the new Switch is the inability to connect it to a TV via USB Type-C or HDMI. So this is purely a handheld platform, and not a hybrid like the original.

WATCH: First Look at Nintendo Switch Lite: New Addition to the Nintendo Switch Family

Under the hood is a customized Nvidia Tegra processor, and there is 32GB internal storage on offer. There’s also a card slot for Nintendo Switch game cards. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,570mAh battery, which is claimed to offer over six hours of life. It also takes about three hours to fully charge.

The button layout is largely unchanged, but the Switch Lite doesn’t have detachable Joy-Con controllers. That said, these controllers can still be connected externally. Also missing are the HD rumble and IR motion camera sensors. Another thing to note here is that the Switch Lite isn’t compatible with the Nintendo Labo.

As for games, all those supporting handheld mode are compatible with the Switch Lite. However, some titles like 1-2-Switch and Super Mario Party will require you to purchase standard Joy-Cons in order to play them.