comscore Nintendo Switch Lite launch: Price, features, specifications
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld version of the Switch that won’t connect to a TV: Price, features
News

Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld version of the Switch that won’t connect to a TV: Price, features

Gaming

Nintendo is rumored to launch two Switch variants this year. The first of the two is now out, and it is called the Nintendo Switch Lite. In a rather unexpected way, Nintendo announced its new gaming p

  • Published: July 11, 2019 10:40 AM IST
nintendo-switch-lite-launched

Nintendo is rumored to launch two Switch variants this year. The first of the two is now out, and it is called the Nintendo Switch Lite. In a rather unexpected way, Nintendo announced its new gaming peripheral, and it will soon go on sale. Read on to find out everything about the new Nintendo Switch Lite launch.

Switch Lite price, availability

As the name suggests, the Switch Lite is a leaner version of the existing Nintendo Switch. It gives up on a few features, but also costs significantly less. The Switch Lite costs $200 (approximately Rs 13,600) in the US. This essentially makes it $100 cheaper than the full-fledged Switch.

The Switch Lite will be going on sale starting September 20, and buyers will be able to choose from a trio of color options – yellow, gray, turquoise. Nintendo has also revealed a special-edition Pokémon version, which will launch on November 8. This edition will come with an off-white case with some etchings, and will arrive alongside the Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Nintendo Switch Lite features

As you can see in the above image, the Switch Lite is a handheld gaming peripheral. It features dimensions of 91.1x208x13.9mm, and weighs around 275 grams. It comes with a 5.5-inch display sporting an HD (1280×720 pixels) resolution. In comparison, the Switch features a 6.2-inch screen. One of the biggest misses on the new Switch is the inability to connect it to a TV via USB Type-C or HDMI. So this is purely a handheld platform, and not a hybrid like the original.

Under the hood is a customized Nvidia Tegra processor, and there is 32GB internal storage on offer. There’s also a card slot for Nintendo Switch game cards. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,570mAh battery, which is claimed to offer over six hours of life. It also takes about three hours to fully charge.

The button layout is largely unchanged, but the Switch Lite doesn’t have detachable Joy-Con controllers. That said, these controllers can still be connected externally. Also missing are the HD rumble and IR motion camera sensors. Another thing to note here is that the Switch Lite isn’t compatible with the Nintendo Labo.

As for games, all those supporting handheld mode are compatible with the Switch Lite. However, some titles like 1-2-Switch and Super Mario Party will require you to purchase standard Joy-Cons in order to play them.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 11, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19
News
Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals to look forward to

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Deals to look forward to

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

'Agent Smith' malware affects 25 million Android devices

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Cricket 19 The Official Game of the Ashes released

Gaming

Cricket 19 The Official Game of the Ashes released
Samurai Showdown exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'

Gaming

Samurai Showdown exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'
Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019

Gaming

Smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch expected at E3 2019
Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port

Gaming

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

News

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल पर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट

Oppo K3 pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 के साथ 19 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 : अब पावरफुल फीचर के साथ आएंगे एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन, क्वॉलकॉम ने लॉन्च किया नया मोबाइल प्लेटफॉर्म Snapdragon 215

Vivo S1 भारत में 32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Vivo Z1 Pro Sale : आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा वीवो का गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z1 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19
News
Oppo K3 India launch confirmed for July 19
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart
'Agent Smith' malware affects 25 million Android devices

News

'Agent Smith' malware affects 25 million Android devices
Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera