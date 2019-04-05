comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
News

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port

Gaming

This new controller is made by PDP, which is officially recognized by Nintendo.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 12:52 PM IST
PDP_DeluxeAudioSwitchController

Nintendo has been praised by the critics and the users for being one of the most flexible consoles that has been created. It didn’t take Nintendo Switch long to become popular and it soon became one of the most sold consoles. But it had something missing which the users wanted for a long time, and that was a controller with a headphone jack. Now one such controller has been released. The new Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller is developed by PDP, and is officially licensed by Nintendo. In other words, it is an official accessory.

The company, PDP, is known to manufacture a host of different Switch accessories, Switch travel cases, and controllers. And the new controller from the company comes with a 10-foot USB cable that can be used to connect to the Switch dock, it also comes with a 3.5mm audio port for gamers to connect their headphones to. The Nintendo Switch console on its part comes with a 3.5mm audio port but that is on the main console body and not the Joy-Cons, Joy-Con grip, or Pro controller. And considering that Nintendo Switch does not come with options to connect a Bluetooth headset, this is a great new addition.

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Also Read

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

The Faceoff Deluxe+ comes with an option to swap out faceplates, and even customize the pair of programmable paddles at the back of the controller. One of the more significant features is the new Vivox’s new SDK (software development kit) which will enable voice chat between Switch consoles. It is set to retail at $24.99 (Rs 1,730 approximately), and will be available in either red or purple color options. Pre-orders in the US begins in May.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
Gaming
Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
HMD Global reduces the prices of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 by up to Rs 1,500

Deals

HMD Global reduces the prices of Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 by up to Rs 1,500

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Poco F1 and Mi Home Security camera Re 1 sale at 2PM

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Poco F1 and Mi Home Security camera Re 1 sale at 2PM

Realme 2 Pro gets permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,990

Deals

Realme 2 Pro gets permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,990

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem

Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port

Gaming

Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port
24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo

News

24-year old security researcher pleads guilty for hacking Microsoft and Nintendo
Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games

Gaming

Xbox and PlayStation are publishing their own video series showing games
Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year

Gaming

Nintendo may be planning to launch two new Switch variants this year
Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

Gaming

Nintendo reportedly working on a gaming smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi यूजर्स आसानी से बेच पाएंगे अपना फोन , Cashify के साथ की पार्टनरशिप

Realme Yo! Days 2019: सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

शॉपिंग के लिए इंटरनेट भी देगा Amazon, अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा 3,000 सेटेलाइट

30 अप्रैल के बाद इन फोन में नहीं चलेगा Facebook, Instagram और Messenger!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro खरीदने का मौका

News

Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem
News
Samsung begins mass production of 5G chips, modem
Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn

News

Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S: Compared
Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today