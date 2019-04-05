Nintendo Switch now has a controller with a headphone port

Nintendo has been praised by the critics and the users for being one of the most flexible consoles that has been created. It didn’t take Nintendo Switch long to become popular and it soon became one of the most sold consoles. But it had something missing which the users wanted for a long time, and that was a controller with a headphone jack. Now one such controller has been released. The new Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller is developed by PDP, and is officially licensed by Nintendo. In other words, it is an official accessory.

The company, PDP, is known to manufacture a host of different Switch accessories, Switch travel cases, and controllers. And the new controller from the company comes with a 10-foot USB cable that can be used to connect to the Switch dock, it also comes with a 3.5mm audio port for gamers to connect their headphones to. The Nintendo Switch console on its part comes with a 3.5mm audio port but that is on the main console body and not the Joy-Cons, Joy-Con grip, or Pro controller. And considering that Nintendo Switch does not come with options to connect a Bluetooth headset, this is a great new addition.

The Faceoff Deluxe+ comes with an option to swap out faceplates, and even customize the pair of programmable paddles at the back of the controller. One of the more significant features is the new Vivox’s new SDK (software development kit) which will enable voice chat between Switch consoles. It is set to retail at $24.99 (Rs 1,730 approximately), and will be available in either red or purple color options. Pre-orders in the US begins in May.