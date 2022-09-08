comscore Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details
News

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition launched: Check price, features, availability

Gaming

The new gaming console is up for pre-orders at select retailers in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop now and it will be available for purchase starting November 4.

The Nintendo Switch- OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system

Nintendo has announced a new Switch gaming console for gamers. The new gaming console dubbed as the Nintendo Switch- OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition system is inspired by the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games. Also Read - 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' games to release on Nintendo Switch on November 18

Nintendo, in a blog post, said that the newly announced Switch gaming consoles have Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon being featured on the glossy front side of the system’s dock. At the back, the gaming console has a design inspired by the series’ Poké Ball. The back of the gaming console is also adorned with special illustrations of the three Pokémon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly — which you can choose as your first partners in the game, along with illustrations of symbols players may recognize as they journey through the games. Also Read - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II coming to Nintendo Switch on June 8

Nintendo also said that the Joy-Con controllers have been redesigned to match the main colors of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Also Read - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games announced: Check release date

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition: Price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition gaming console is priced at $359.99 ( Rs 29,000 approximately). This gaming console is available for pre-order at select retailers in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop now. It will be available for purchase at select stores starting November 4.

Additionally, the company said that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack will be available as a packaged version or as a digital downloadable version at a price of $119.99 (Rs 9,566 approximately) and that they will include both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, as well as additional in-game bonuses.

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition: Features

Coming to the features, the newly introduced Nintendo Switch – OLED Model comes with a 7-inch OLED screen that is coupled with 64GB of storage space, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The gaming controller can be used to play games in three modes: TV mode, which is played on a TV while the system is docked; the handheld mode, which is when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and the tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model also includes an adjustable stand and a dock with a wired LAN port.

  Published Date: September 8, 2022 3:46 PM IST
