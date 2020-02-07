comscore Nintendo Switch production, shipments delayed due to Coronavirus
Nintendo began moving part of its production of Switch consoles to Vietnam from China in 2019.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 9:20 PM IST
Nintendo Switch

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed the production and shipments of Nintendo’s Switch console to its home market in Japan. Due to the outbreak, Japanese pre-orders have been pushed back from February 8 to an undetermined date. “We can confirm that the manufacturing of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the impact coronavirus outbreak,” Engadget quoted the company.

Earlier, Nintendo began moving part of its production to Vietnam from China in 2019 as supply chains were hit by the Sino-US trade war, but it was not enough to counter the impact of the viral outbreak. “Nintendo does not anticipate a significant impact on our broader global supply chain for systems and accessories at this time, and product sales in North America and Europe, including pre-orders, are not affected. We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the coronavirus during this challenging time,” the company added.

The death toll due to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in China. It has increased to 636, authorities recently said, while the number of confirmed cases also rose to 31,161. Chinese health authorities said it received reports of 3,143 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 73 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Among the deaths from coronavirus, 69 were in Hubei Province, one in Jilin, one in Henan. There was one in Guangdong and one in Hainan, according to China’s National Health Commission, Xinhua reported. Another 4,833 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission. Up until now 962 patients have become seriously ill, and 387 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

The Nintendo Switch is definitely one of the most successful consoles from the company even without the coronavirus hitch. And a recent report from Nintendo confirmed that it is well on its way to become the most successful one. Nintendo has announced that it has sold 10.81 million Switch consoles in the last quarter. This brings the lifetime sales to 52.48 million, which is more than the Super Nintendo Entertainment System or SNES. The SNES has a figure of 50 million in terms of lifetime sales. This means that the next target for the Nintendo Switch is the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES. The NES has a total lifetime sales figure of 61.91 million sales.

