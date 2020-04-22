Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled in March

Nintendo Switch is emerging as a winner during the lockdown period in the United States. Nintendo sold more than double the number of Switch consoles in March 2020 in the US. According to The NPD Group, the Switch sales more than doubled compared to March 2019. The numbers posted by VentureBeat show that Switch continues to be a big hit in the console market. Nintendo Switch made its debut in 2017 and continues to sell in big numbers three years later. Also Read - Pokemon Home goes live on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

The Switch was not the only winner in the console market. The report shows that Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales were also up in the US. These mainstream consoles saw 25 percent year over year growth, says NPD. These numbers from The NPD Group show that people are spending more time playing games while they are stuck at home. Nintendo Switch, in particular, seems to be selling in big numbers due to the launch of a new game. Also Read - Nintendo Switch production, shipments delayed due to Coronavirus

Nintendo Switch is a big hit during lockdown

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched last month and is seen as a significant contributor to the sales of Switch console. Animal Crossing has already become the top-selling game in March. It is also the second best-selling game of this year, reports NPD. While NPD has insights on sales of consoles and game titles, it is not offering specific numbers. It is not clear how many copies of Animal Crossing have been sold so far by Nintendo in the US last month. Also Read - Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade this year

In Japan, Animal Crossing has reportedly sold more than 1.8 million physical copies in the first three days of sale. According to information from Famitsu, the Switch has sold more than the Wii in Japan. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Switch and Animal Crossing are as popular in the US as they are in Japan. Nintendo has also announced a new update for the game and has even announced a schedule of upcoming seasonal events taking place through June.

The Switch has brought Nintendo back from the brink. Since its launch three years back, the console has not only generated hype but has delivered in terms of sales. The new numbers from The NPD Group show that the popularity has not diminished. This is partly because of the new game titles being introduced by the company. It is not clear how much of the sales is driven by cheaper Switch Lite and Animal Crossing-themed consoles. We should know more on May 7 when Nintendo announces its earnings for the quarter.