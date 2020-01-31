comscore Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade this year
News

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade this year

Gaming

Nintendo has announced that it has sold 10.81 million Switch consoles in the last quarter.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 4:17 PM IST
Switch

The Nintendo Switch is definitely one of the most successful consoles from the company. And it seems that it is well on its way to become the most successful one. Nintendo has announced that it has sold 10.81 million Switch consoles in the last quarter. This brings the lifetime sales to 52.48 million, which is more than the Super Nintendo Entertainment System or SNES. The SNES has a figure of 50 million in terms of lifetime sales. This means that the next target for the Nintendo Switch is the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES. The NES has a total lifetime sales figure of 61.91 million sales.

Related Stories


Nintendo on its part had a target of 18 million Switch sales for the financial year of April 2019 to March 2020. And after three quarters Nintendo has a figure of 17.74 million sales. And as a result Nintendo has increased its yearly target to 19.5 million device sales by the end of this financial year. This was in fact the best three-month period that Nintendo had since the launch of the device back in 2017.

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out

Also Read

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices and release date out

In other news, Nintendo CEO and president Shuntaro Furukawa has informed investors that the company has no plans to introduce any new Switch models in 2020. He was speaking at the corporate management policy briefing, and mentioned that an Animal Crossing edition has been announce.

“According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle,” Furukawa said. “But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”

The Animal Crossing edition of the Switch will be made available on March 13. It will be priced at $299.99 and there are other accessories coming with it as well. The accessories that will also be made available on the same day include the New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case and Screen Protector.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 4:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

News

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon

Gaming

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon

Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details

Deals

Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon

Gaming

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon
Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month
Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario
Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour is now officially available on iOS and Android
Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

Gaming

Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल 6 मार्च से शुरू होगी

Realme Buds Air पर मिल रहा 5% का अल्टीमेट कैशबैक, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Airtel Rs 45 Plan : एयरटेल का सर्विस वैलिडिटी रिचार्ज, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Infinix S5 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 18 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out
Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

News

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23
GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

News

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May
Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series sale will commence on March 6