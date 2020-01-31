Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon

The Nintendo Switch is definitely one of the most successful consoles from the company. And it seems that it is well on its way to become the most successful one. Nintendo has announced that it has sold 10.81 million Switch consoles in the last quarter. This brings the lifetime sales to 52.48 million, which is more than the Super Nintendo Entertainment System or SNES. The SNES has a figure of 50 million in terms of lifetime sales. This means that the next target for the Nintendo Switch is the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES. The NES has a total lifetime sales figure of 61.91 million sales.

Nintendo on its part had a target of 18 million Switch sales for the financial year of April 2019 to March 2020. And after three quarters Nintendo has a figure of 17.74 million sales. And as a result Nintendo has increased its yearly target to 19.5 million device sales by the end of this financial year. This was in fact the best three-month period that Nintendo had since the launch of the device back in 2017.

In other news, Nintendo CEO and president Shuntaro Furukawa has informed investors that the company has no plans to introduce any new Switch models in 2020. He was speaking at the corporate management policy briefing, and mentioned that an Animal Crossing edition has been announce.

“According to the conventional wisdom for dedicated video game platforms, Nintendo Switch should be entering the midway phase of the hardware lifecycle,” Furukawa said. “But we believe we have built a foundation on which we can pursue further growth opportunities for Nintendo Switch.”

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

The Animal Crossing edition of the Switch will be made available on March 13. It will be priced at $299.99 and there are other accessories coming with it as well. The accessories that will also be made available on the same day include the New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case and Screen Protector.