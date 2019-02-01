Nintendo to launch 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game for iOS, Android later this year

Nintendo recently announced that its much-awaited mobile game – Mario Kart – which was scheduled to release sometime this month (having been under development for almost a year), has been delayed and would now be released later this year. However, that’s not the only title that it has in the works.

Among the largest video game companies in the world, Nintendo announced that it’ll be bringing another mobile game – Dr. Mario World – to iOS and Android devices sometime in summer this year. An ‘action puzzle’ game, Dr. Mario World is being developed in collaboration with LINE corporation, a Japanese mobile application developer and internet services company.

“Utilizing both companies’ strengths, Nintendo and LINE will co-develop and jointly operate a new action puzzle game featuring Dr. Mario titled ‘Dr. Mario World’ to be released by Nintendo. Together with Nintendo and LINE, NHN Entertainment, which has released and operated various online and mobile games, will take part in the development and operation of ‘Dr. Mario World’,” read Nintendo’s official announcement, as quoted by a report by Variety.

Dr. Mario World would be freely available for download via Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The mobile game will feature (optional) in-app purchases and have support for multiple languages, including English and Japanese. According to Nintendo’s official release, Dr. Mario World will be initially released in approximately sixty countries around the world, including Japan and the United States.

In related news, it was recently reported that Nintendo is planning to develop a smaller and cheaper version of its Switch console. The new console will put even more focus on portability and likely miss out on some of the features of the original Switch.