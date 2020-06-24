comscore Nintendo to reportedly stop making new mobile games
Nintendo to reportedly stop making new mobile games

Nintendo has been making smartphone games for a few years now, these haven't really clicked to success like its console games.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 7:29 PM IST
Japanese gaming company Nintendo has reportedly taken the decision to not make mobile games anymore. The company made it’s name on the back of consoles like the the Gameboy Color and Nintendo 64 and games like Mario and Donkey Kong to begin with. But it has since followed the curve and developed games for many different platforms. Besides the present Nintendo Switch console, the company does make smartphone games like the recently released Mario Kart Tour. Also Read - Nintendo confirms that 160,000 accounts were affected as part of recent hacking attempts

Though Nintendo has been making smartphone games for a few years now, these haven’t really clicked to success like its console games. According to a Bloomberg report back in May, president Shuntaro Furukawa had said, “We are not necessarily looking to continue releasing many new applications for the mobile market.” And considering that the lockdown period has been a big boon for the gaming industry. It hasn’t quite been so for Nintendo, and they really didn’t see a boost in sales at this time. Also Read - Nintendo Switch sales more than doubled year-over-year in March: NPD

Compared to games like PUBG Mobile, Nintendo has not really cracked into the mobile gaming market. While the most popular games on mobile follow the freemium model. Which means that the games can be downloaded for free and players can buy items and cosmetics for money. While Nintendo follows different models for different games which include monthly subscriptions of a one time buy amount. The company clarified that it will be concentrating on the games that it already has.

In fact, Nintendo will not be releasing any new games this year and will instead be concentrating on developing the already released games. This ought to continue for the whole year which means now new games from the company for 2020. But for reference Mario Kart Tour did hit 129.3 million downloads in one month. This was at the end of October last year and the numbers counted both the Google Play Store and App Store.

