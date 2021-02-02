comscore Nioh 2 update brings cross-save management ahead of PC, PS5 launch
Nioh 2 update 1.24 brings cross-save management for PS4 to PS5 allowing PS4 to access their game save data on the PS5 and vice versa.

With the update Nioh 2, users will also be able to transfer their trophies earned on PS4 to the PS5, along with all other achievements that players have unlocked till date. (Image: Team Ninja)

Game developer Team Ninja has released a new update for its Nioh 2 game ahead of its PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5) release. With the update, developers have added cross-save management for PS4 to PS5. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

This will allow PS4 users to upload their game save data to the cloud and access it on the PS5 by downloading it and vice versa, with the same PlayStation Network account. Apart from compatibility, the update also brings in a lot of other bug fixes and improvements. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5: No round 2 for pre-orders in India

Nioh 2 is an action role-playing game set in the late 1500s. The game revolves around the main character, Hide (pronounced hee-day) and his journey through the Sengoku Era. Hide is a half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, who has to explore the violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm plagued with demons. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X; how can you book now

With the update, users will also be able to transfer their trophies earned on PS4 to the PS5, along with all other achievements that players have unlocked till date.

Balance changes include burst attack counter for bosses including Nue, Shuten Doji and Otakemaru. Other bug fixes include special effects, Guardian Spirit actions and Onmyo Magic not activating when the Purified or Sanctity Talisman appeared.

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition launch date

Team Ninja will be releasing the game as Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition on PS5 and Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition for PC and PS4 on February 5. This will also include The Nioh Collection, which will launch on the same day as the normal game.

Nioh 2 is currently available on Amazon for the PS4 for Rs 2,350 in India. The company is yet to reveal the prices for the game for the PS5 and PC.

Nioh 2 update patch notes

The company announced the release of the update on Twitter along with details of all the patch notes, which you can take a look at below.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: February 2, 2021 6:15 PM IST

Best Sellers