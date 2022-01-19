comscore No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
News

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

If the report is to be believed, then the question arises, what will replace E3 in the time frame. One major event that happens around the time is the Summer Games Fest, dates for which are to be announced soon.

E3 2022

(Image: E3)

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) a couple of weeks ago announced that the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) gaming convention will not have in-person attendance this year. The company states that the decision to cancel the in-person attendance has been made due to health concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to a new report, it seems as if the event has been completely cancelled altogether. Also Read - Pandemic game has been removed from PC, Android and iOS: Here's a look why

Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb in a TikTok video has said “E3’s been cancelled. Well, physically it’s been cancelled, digitally also probably cancelled.” Also Read - Apple joins Meta, mandates COVID-19 booster shot for its employees

E3 has been losing its lustre for a while with multiple major players like Sony and Nintendo pulling out and instead opting for a standalone event. Also Read - COVID-19: ICMR approved rapid antigen self home testing kits you can buy right now

To recall, the ESA was forced to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19. In 2021, it was held as a virtual-only event, which was provided free to everyone. However, even then a lot of publishers prefered releasing teasers and trailers for upcoming games via their own channels.

If the report is to be believed, then the question arises, what will replace E3 in the time frame. One major event that happens around the time is the Summer Games Fest, dates for which are to be announced soon. We expect it to take centre stage if E3 does not take place this year.

Summer Game Fest was started back in 2020 as an additional event where video game publishers and developers could reveal new information about some of their upcoming titles.

We recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt, considering that the ESA has not revealed any update related to this. Instead, the official website for E3, continues to host content stating that the event will take place this year. Moreover, the organisation in a recently released statement has said that it is “incredibly excited about the future of E3 and looks forward to announcing more details soon.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
Features
Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Entertainment

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Related Topics

Related Stories

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Pandemic game has been removed from PC, Android and iOS: Here's a look why

Gaming

Pandemic game has been removed from PC, Android and iOS: Here's a look why
Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot

News

Apple makes it mandatory for employees to get COVID-19 booster shot
Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays
How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

How To

How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 और Realme 9 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 15000 रुपये से अधिक

तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं साइबरक्राइम, कंपनियों को करोड़ों का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे रैंसमवेयर

WhatsApp में आने वाला है जबरदस्त फीचर, फोटो और वीडियो को एडिट करने के लिए मिलेंगी 2 नई पेंसिल

भारत सरकार ने शुरू किया Digital Government Mission का काम, अब लोगों को आसानी से मिलेगा सभी सेवाओं का लाभ

Oppo Find X5 Series में मिलेगी OnePlus 10 Pro की तरह 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग, जानें सभी फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gaming
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more
Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Deals

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers