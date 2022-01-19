No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) a couple of weeks ago announced that the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) gaming convention will not have in-person attendance this year. The company states that the decision to cancel the in-person attendance has been made due to health concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to a new report, it seems as if the event has been completely cancelled altogether. Also Read - Pandemic game has been removed from PC, Android and iOS: Here's a look why

Venturebeat journalist Jeff Grubb in a TikTok video has said "E3's been cancelled. Well, physically it's been cancelled, digitally also probably cancelled."

E3 has been losing its lustre for a while with multiple major players like Sony and Nintendo pulling out and instead opting for a standalone event.

To recall, the ESA was forced to cancel the 2020 event due to COVID-19. In 2021, it was held as a virtual-only event, which was provided free to everyone. However, even then a lot of publishers prefered releasing teasers and trailers for upcoming games via their own channels.

If the report is to be believed, then the question arises, what will replace E3 in the time frame. One major event that happens around the time is the Summer Games Fest, dates for which are to be announced soon. We expect it to take centre stage if E3 does not take place this year.

Summer Game Fest was started back in 2020 as an additional event where video game publishers and developers could reveal new information about some of their upcoming titles.

We recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt, considering that the ESA has not revealed any update related to this. Instead, the official website for E3, continues to host content stating that the event will take place this year. Moreover, the organisation in a recently released statement has said that it is “incredibly excited about the future of E3 and looks forward to announcing more details soon.”