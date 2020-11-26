No idea on PUBG Mobile India release date, says Microsoft

It has been a few weeks since PUBG Mobile India announced its comeback in the Indian gaming scene. There’s no launch date announced yet but all the promotional websites and social media handles of PUBG Mobile India are carrying the tag “coming soon”. Given that the game will partner with Microsoft’s Azure platform to store player data in India in order to meet the law’s demands, several have taken it to Microsoft to ask about the game’s launch date. Also Read - 43 banned Chinese apps removed from Google Play Store, App Store

Several people have taken it to Twitter to ask Microsoft Azure's handle about any information on PUBG Mobile India's launch date. After repeatedly getting questions on all posts, Microsoft came up with a reply, stating, "We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!"

PUBG Mobile India launch date yet to be out

The return of PUBG Mobile in India is a massive task, given that all stakeholders are trying several ways to comply with government regulations while retaining the game's core experience. PUBG Corp announced that it will launch a special version of the game in India with several custom features, including a new name.

One of the biggest concerns regarding PUBG Mobile was how the game handles player data storage. The publisher is now addressing it by joining hands with Microsoft Azure cloud platform to store all player data within the country limits. Additionally, the game will localize its content to suit local players. Hence, players can expect Indianized skins, outfits, and other in-game items.

The characters will now start the game fully clothed and some of the violent effects will be toned down. PUBG Corp also said that the Indian version will have better features in place to ensure young players are not addicted to the game. PUBG Mobile India is also expected to weigh almost 600MB and let the players choose which parts of the game they want to install.

While the launch date is uncertain, it seems players won’t need to wait longer to get their hands on it. Several reports have mentioned sighting the APK links for the game on the website. PUBG India Pvt Ltd was also registered lately, which hints at an imminent launch. Rumors also suggest a possible launch in the first week of December.