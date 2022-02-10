No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

No Man’s Sky the survival space sim will finally orbit the Nintendo Switch. Developer Hello Games revealed the details during Nintendo’s Direct announcement. The porting will happen in summer although we don’t have a specific date yet. Also Read - Sony ‘Hey PlayStation’ feature brings voice commands to PS5

Interestingly, the Switch shift will bring the entire set of updates that the developer has added over the years to expand the game. However, reports indicate that the Switch port might not get the graphical bonanza as its PlayStation, Xbox counterparts. Bringing the game to a portable platform for the first time, Hello Games said that it is working to enhance the gameplay, controls, and UI for better support on Nintendo's console.

“There have been so many times where we’ve gone home one day convinced it was impossible, only to have someone stride in the next day with a unique technical solution,” the developer mentioned in its announcement.

No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch Edition is expected to get elements from previously released updates, for instance, bobbleheads, living ships, new flora, and fauna, pilotable mechs, etc. The game’s unique planets, music tools, wildlife, and different playstyles were worth giving a try. But the limited action in the vast sci-fi world left many disappointed. The subsequent updates over the years took the rough note off the chart.

The company promises the No Man’s Sky to launch on Switch with all five years of updates. To recall, the game expanded to Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2018, and two years later it arrived on PlayStation 5 as well. The space exploration game is finally making its way to Nintendo’s handheld console. The developer is expected to share details on the game’s UI, and controller support closer to release.