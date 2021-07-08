comscore No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell more PS5 consoles
News

No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell more PS5 consoles

Gaming

Microsoft is yet to deliver anything on the Xbox Series X availability front. The Xbox Series X hasn’t been available since the last two months.

Xbox Series X

More people want to buy a current-generation gaming console and with Sony starting to sell the PlayStation 5 in India, things are looking rosy for gamers. However, things are sad on the Xbox side as Microsoft is yet to replenish stocks for its flagship console. In fact, in a recent response to the media, Microsoft says that they don’t have anything to share on that front. Also Read - Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft

The Xbox Series X has been out of stock since the last two months and Microsoft is yet to replenish the stocks across the country. There has been an increased demand for the Microsoft console especially after all the new announcements at this year’s E3 conference. Moreover, Microsoft does not offer its cloud gaming service in India, which magnifies the problem. A Windows 10 PC remains the only way to access Xbox games. Also Read - 9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Xbox Series X still unavailable as PS5 sales return

In a recent interaction with IGN India, Microsoft said that it has no news to share about the Xbox Series X and its availability in India. The last stock came two months ago and ever since then, it is the Series S that sells in limited numbers via Amazon and Flipkart. Also Read - Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Microsoft, What’s Next for Gaming, Microsoft What’s Next for Gaming, Microsoft Xbox, Xbox, Microsoft Gaming, Gaming

(Representational Photo: Xbox Series X )

Reports suggest that there’s some issue with the distribution side in India. Redington is officially the distributor for the Xbox Series X in India and apparently had a COVID-19 outbreak at its warehouse in Chennai. This is said to have caused the delay in restocking new consoles.

While Microsoft struggles to put back the Xbox Series X on sale, Sony has been conducting frequent sales for the PlayStation 5 consoles via its website and third-party retailers. The stocks will be available on July 12 for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990 whereas the standard model with the disc drive costs Rs 49,990.

The Xbox Series X is currently the most powerful gaming console in market with a total of 12TFLOPS of gaming power. It costs Rs 49,990 and brings some great gaming features such as Quick Resume, 4K at 60 fps, support for Dolby Vision, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The cheaper Series S selling at Rs 34,990 gets only 512GB storage and supports up to 2K resolution.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2021 6:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip could come in these vibrant colours: Report

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles

PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

Amazon Prime Day sale dates announced: Check details here

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Related Topics

Related Stories

No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles

Gaming

No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles
Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft

News

Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft
9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Gaming

9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform
Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Laptops

Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black
Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Mobiles

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus ने Samsung के इस प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन की तारीफ में किया Tweet, बाद में किया डिलीट

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 शुरू होगी 26 जुलाई से, HDFC कार्ड पर मिलेंगे खास बेनिफिट

Twitter से डाउनलोड करनी है वीडियो तो अपनाएं यह तरीका, नहीं होगी कोई परेशानी

Pokemon Go के पूरे हुए 5 साल, स्पेशल इवेंट में फ्री मिल रहा Flying Pikachu

Vodafone-Idea यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, अब Vi App से बुक कर सकते हैं कोविड वैक्सीन स्लॉट

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip could come in these vibrant colours: Report
Laptops
MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip could come in these vibrant colours: Report
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why
No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles

Gaming

No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles
PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

Gaming

PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
Amazon Prime Day sale dates announced: Check details here

News

Amazon Prime Day sale dates announced: Check details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers