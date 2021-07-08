No Xbox Series X India restocks as Sony continues to sell PS5 consoles

More people want to buy a current-generation gaming console and with Sony starting to sell the PlayStation 5 in India, things are looking rosy for gamers. However, things are sad on the Xbox side as Microsoft is yet to replenish stocks for its flagship console. In fact, in a recent response to the media, Microsoft says that they don’t have anything to share on that front. Also Read - Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft

The Xbox Series X has been out of stock since the last two months and Microsoft is yet to replenish the stocks across the country. There has been an increased demand for the Microsoft console especially after all the new announcements at this year's E3 conference. Moreover, Microsoft does not offer its cloud gaming service in India, which magnifies the problem. A Windows 10 PC remains the only way to access Xbox games.

Xbox Series X still unavailable as PS5 sales return

In a recent interaction with IGN India, Microsoft said that it has no news to share about the Xbox Series X and its availability in India. The last stock came two months ago and ever since then, it is the Series S that sells in limited numbers via Amazon and Flipkart.

Reports suggest that there’s some issue with the distribution side in India. Redington is officially the distributor for the Xbox Series X in India and apparently had a COVID-19 outbreak at its warehouse in Chennai. This is said to have caused the delay in restocking new consoles.

While Microsoft struggles to put back the Xbox Series X on sale, Sony has been conducting frequent sales for the PlayStation 5 consoles via its website and third-party retailers. The stocks will be available on July 12 for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990 whereas the standard model with the disc drive costs Rs 49,990.

The Xbox Series X is currently the most powerful gaming console in market with a total of 12TFLOPS of gaming power. It costs Rs 49,990 and brings some great gaming features such as Quick Resume, 4K at 60 fps, support for Dolby Vision, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The cheaper Series S selling at Rs 34,990 gets only 512GB storage and supports up to 2K resolution.