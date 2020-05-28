comscore NODWIN Gaming and Airtel partner up to launch Airtel India Esports Tour
The partnership between NODWIN Gaming and Airtel has been kicked off with the launch of Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 9:21 PM IST
Telecommunications company Bharti Airtel and esports company NODWIN Gaming have announced a partnership today. This partnership intends to further the growth of esports in India. Esports has always had huge potential in India and could become a large part of the country’s mainstream sporting culture.

The partnership kicked off with the launch of Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR. This is a first of its kind in this segment. It will also have a national ranking and awarding system for Indian esports players. This will be based on their year-long performance across top tournaments. And this will be used as a base to create a points table for all participants.

Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR will initially cover all NODWIN tournaments. This will be across gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA, and others. The coverage will extend to all NODWIN tournaments such as the India Premiership by NODWIN, DreamHack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights, and PAN Fest.

Post the culmination of the annual tour, the final leaderboard across games will be presented. This will recognize and reward the winners at an award show celebrating the key players in the ecosystem. Categories would include esports athletes, the teams, the talent, the best plays, etc.

The broadcast of the Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR will be available on Airtel’s digital platforms. Initially, the Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR will be seeded by NODWIN in its tournament network. NODWIN says that it aspires to be a platform where all tournaments will carry an agreed weightage independent of the organizer. The ecosystem will allow the flexibility of choice for players to play what they want and when they want.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “Airtel has always been a pioneer in Indian telecom and we are thrilled to partner with NODWIN to unlock the potential of esports in India. Airtel is an enabler of digital lifestyles in emerging India and youth are at the core of our brand proposition. We look forward to a deep and long term collaboration with NODWIN as we embark on this exciting digital journey.”

“NODWIN Gaming believes that by binding the elements of independent tournaments into a single storyline we will give rise to a new culture in the competitive world of Indian esports. The teams and players will now look up to perform throughout the year rather than focusing on few big standalone tournaments in a year,” said Akshat Rathee, Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

  Published Date: May 28, 2020 9:21 PM IST

