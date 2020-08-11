comscore Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020
Nodwin Gaming launches Valorant Agni Series 2020

The sixty-four days long Valorant Agni Series will have a total of four online qualifiers.

  Published: August 11, 2020 1:29 PM IST
NODWIN Valorant Agni Series

Nodwin Gaming, Asia’s leading esports company, announces the launch of its first-ever Valorant tournament – Nodwin Valorant Agni Series 2020. Registrations for the tournament opened on August 4. As a run-up to the tournament, Nodwin successfully hosted a one-day Valorant Invitational on August 4. It had a star-studded line-up of some of India’s most popular gamers, streamers and influencers. Also Read - Valorant is finally getting Ranked matches this week

Valorant is a free-to-play, multiplayer, tactical first-person shooter game developed and published by Riot Games. The sixty-four days long Agni Series will have a total of four online qualifiers. And each of these rounds will have a separate finale. The first qualifier will be held on August 21. The winners of each of the four qualifiers will battle it out to claim the whopping prize pool of INR 4.25 lakhs in the grand finale to be held on October 23. Also Read - Valorant Ignition series 2020 announced by Riot Games

“With this series, we’ve kept our promise to all Valorant fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for this FPS game to come in the Indian esports circuit. We couldn’t have found a better time to make this possible. We guarantee that this is going to be an epic tournament with laser focus on developing the local competitive grassroots ecosystem. This will create a solid foundation that will help build a conducive environment for FPS games in India,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD, Nodwin Gaming. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

The competition is open to all, providing both potential amateur entrants as well as experienced veterans with a platform that allows them to feed off each other’s energies and pick up different gaming strategies and skillsets. Additionally, a prize money of INR 2 Lacs is set for an Influencer programme around the tournament.

Valorant released the second Act last week and introduced a new agent along with the deathmatch mode. The new agent is named Killjoy is from Germany and is a defensive expert. The deathmatch mode has been made live as a beta.

  Published Date: August 11, 2020 1:29 PM IST

