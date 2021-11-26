Free Fire has millions of players in India and globally. The battle royale game gained wide popularity in the country following the ban on PUBG Mobile last year. Developed by Garena, the Free Fire mobile game is available for download free of cost from the Google Play store as well as the Apple App Store. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
To level up to the next stage, game developer Garena releases redeem codes for players to get to the next level for free. Without the redeem codes, players are required to pay to earn rewards such as diamonds, guns, skins, and more. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 23: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes
Today’s redeem codes will allow players to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. Notably, the codes are valid only for today. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
Tip: You must be quick at redeeming these codes as these are for one-time use only. So, be quick at using them if you want free rewards.
Check out today’s Free Fire redeem codes (November 26)
F1QA ZXUD YFVH
FCXS UWYT EGRT
FBYN MHKJ NI8B
F7CY S1GH EJRK
FBNJ WI38 47YR
FR4T GHVN I1D2
FK4I 5T8G 7V6Y
FTXG ZBSN WE45
F6OY HBI8 7VCY
FDTS GEBN R45M
FKYH OB98 VCXS
FAYT QGWB FRNT
FM6Y KOGI 9V87
How to claim Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Head over to the redemption website
Step 2: Login with your social account such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple or others
Step 3: Copy one of the codes from the list mentioned above
Step 4: Paste the code in the given space on the website. You can use only one code at a time
Step 5: Click on the confirm option
Once your code is accepted, rewards will be credited in the in-mail of the Free Fire app. However, it should take a maximum of 24 hours for rewards to get credited.