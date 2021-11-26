Free Fire has millions of players in India and globally. The battle royale game gained wide popularity in the country following the ban on PUBG Mobile last year. Developed by Garena, the Free Fire mobile game is available for download free of cost from the Google Play store as well as the Apple App Store. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

To level up to the next stage, game developer Garena releases redeem codes for players to get to the next level for free. Without the redeem codes, players are required to pay to earn rewards such as diamonds, guns, skins, and more. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 23: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes

Today’s redeem codes will allow players to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. Notably, the codes are valid only for today. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

To cast your vote for other categories click here

Tip: You must be quick at redeeming these codes as these are for one-time use only. So, be quick at using them if you want free rewards.

Check out today’s Free Fire redeem codes (November 26)

F1QA ZXUD YFVH

FCXS UWYT EGRT

FBYN MHKJ NI8B

F7CY S1GH EJRK

FBNJ WI38 47YR

FR4T GHVN I1D2

FK4I 5T8G 7V6Y

FTXG ZBSN WE45

F6OY HBI8 7VCY

FDTS GEBN R45M

FKYH OB98 VCXS

FAYT QGWB FRNT

FM6Y KOGI 9V87

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Head over to the redemption website

Step 2: Login with your social account such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple or others

Step 3: Copy one of the codes from the list mentioned above

Step 4: Paste the code in the given space on the website. You can use only one code at a time

Step 5: Click on the confirm option

Once your code is accepted, rewards will be credited in the in-mail of the Free Fire app. However, it should take a maximum of 24 hours for rewards to get credited.