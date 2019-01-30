comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
News

Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG

Gaming

The student claims that the game promotes 'violence and cyber bullying'.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 11:57 AM IST
PUBG PS4

Image Credit: PlayStation

Popular battle royale phenomenon PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from Bluehole has been receiving a bad rep very recently in India, and there seems to be a new complaint on that list. An 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra has written a letter to the government asking it to impose a ban. His reason? The game promotes ‘violence and cyber bullying’. This is not a stand-alone approach that some people have had towards the game, but quite a few people have had similar opinions.

In his letter, the boy named Ahad has written, “Appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyber bullying.” He added, “I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences.” This he claims to do in case the game is not banned by the govt. The letter has been addressed to seven people which include Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde Maharashtra education minister, and others.

PUBG officially banned in schools by Gujarat, will other states follow suit?

Also Read

PUBG officially banned in schools by Gujarat, will other states follow suit?

However, there has been no reply to this letter from the authorities, following which Ahad has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation or PIL in the Bombay High Court. Previously, Gujarat officially became the first state in India to ban the game from primary schools. There were complaints against the game and appeals to ban it Kashmir and an institution in Chennai also banned it from its hostels.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 11:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro specifications, prices leaked
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels

Patym sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

14-year-old 'Fortnite' player tried to warn Apple about Group FaceTime bug

Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG

Gaming

Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video

Gaming

PUBG teases secret cave on Vikendi map in new video
How PM Narendra Modi smartly explained PUBG Mobile addiction and technology

Gaming

How PM Narendra Modi smartly explained PUBG Mobile addiction and technology
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms

Gaming

Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms
PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 update gameplay: Zombie Mode, new weapons and enemies explained

हिंदी समाचार

14 साल के बच्चे ने iPhone ऐप में आया बग एक हफ्ते पहले ही कर लिया था स्पॉट

रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

पेटीएम अब होटल की भी करेगा बुकिंग

Moto G7 Plus के हैंड्स ऑन इमेज ने कंफर्म किया वॉटरड्रॉप नॉच और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप

शाओमी Mi Max 4 और Mi Max 4 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत हुई लीक, शामिल होगा 48MP कैमरा

News

Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels
News
Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels
Patym sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay

News

Patym sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
14-year-old 'Fortnite' player tried to warn Apple about Group FaceTime bug

News

14-year-old 'Fortnite' player tried to warn Apple about Group FaceTime bug
Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them

News

Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them