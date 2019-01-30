Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG

Popular battle royale phenomenon PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from Bluehole has been receiving a bad rep very recently in India, and there seems to be a new complaint on that list. An 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra has written a letter to the government asking it to impose a ban. His reason? The game promotes ‘violence and cyber bullying’. This is not a stand-alone approach that some people have had towards the game, but quite a few people have had similar opinions.

In his letter, the boy named Ahad has written, “Appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyber bullying.” He added, “I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences.” This he claims to do in case the game is not banned by the govt. The letter has been addressed to seven people which include Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde Maharashtra education minister, and others.

However, there has been no reply to this letter from the authorities, following which Ahad has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation or PIL in the Bombay High Court. Previously, Gujarat officially became the first state in India to ban the game from primary schools. There were complaints against the game and appeals to ban it Kashmir and an institution in Chennai also banned it from its hostels.