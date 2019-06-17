comscore Nubia Red Magic 3 launch in India: Price, features, specs | BGR India
Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone launched in India, prices start at Rs 35,999: Features, specifications

Nubia has launched its newest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3, in India. Among the talking points are the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 90Hz display, internal cooling fan, and more.

  Published: June 17, 2019 8:17 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has today launched its flagship gaming smartphone, Nubia Red Magic 3, in India. The gaming smartphone introduces an active cooling fan inside the phone, and supports up to 8K video recording. The device also has the latest Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, a big display, a beefy battery, and much more. Here’s everything that was announced at the Nubia Red Magic 3 launch event.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India

The gaming smartphone from Nubia comes in four color options in India – Black, Red, Camouflage, Blue and Red gradient. There are a total of two variants, where storage and RAM differs. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model costs Rs 35,999. And the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model will cost Rs 46,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 27 via Flipkart.

Nubia Red Magic 3 features

The gaming smartphone comes with a built-in cooling fan that can spin at up to 14,000rpm, while being quiet. It will ensure that thermal levels are down, even after intensive gaming sessions. The fan also comes with copper lined liquid cooling technology, something that is available on other gaming smartphones too. The fan has been touted to run for 30,000 hours continuously. Nubia has also included Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard where users can access the game library, optimize phone settings for optimal game play, and also customize the cooling fan controls.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The gaming smartphone from Nubia boasts flagship-grade hardware, which includes a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Up front, there is a massive 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the photography department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a single 48-megapixel camera with 8K video recording support. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. To keep things ticking, there is a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Nubia also mentioned that even 10 minutes of charging can offer users with an hour worth playtime. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.

Features Black Shark 2 nubia Red Magic 3
Display 6.39-inch full HD+ display 6.65-inch full HD+
OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP
Front Camera 10MP 16MP
Battery Capacity 4,000mAh 5,000mAh
Connectivity 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G
Price Rs 39,999 Rs 35,999

  • Published Date: June 17, 2019 8:17 PM IST

