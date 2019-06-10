Nubia Red Magic 3, which is a gaming smartphone, was launched in China in April this year. Now, the device is all set to make its debut in India. There is a dedicated page for the Nubia Red Magic 3 on Flipkart, which reveals that the handset will launch on June 17. As the device has already been launched in China, we already know what could be the specifications of it. The device was launched in four color options, including Black, Red, Camouflage and Blue and Red Gradient.

Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India (expected)

The pricing of the Nubia Red Magic 3 smartphone is expected to be close to China pricing. The base 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,899 (approximately Rs 30,100). The 6GB RAM/128GB storage carries a price tag of RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 33,250). There is also an 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration, which is priced at RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400). Furthermore, a 12GB/256GB model was also announced, that is priced at RMB 4,299 (approximately Rs 44,700).

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications, features

As for the specifications, the smartphone is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The device offers a built-in fan that can spin at up to 14,000 rpm. The fan also comes with liquid cooling tech, something which you will find on other gaming smartphones as well. There is also a Red Magic Game Space 2.0 dashboard. Here one can access the game library, optimize phone settings, and also customize the cooling fan controls.

Furthermore, the device also offers a massive 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It also offers support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Talking about cameras, there is a single 48-megapixel rear camera sensor with 8K video recording support. Up front, Nubia has included a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Nubia’s custom skin on top.

The gaming smartphone also comes with front facing speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, Nubia has also included a beefy 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 27W fast charging support. As per the company, 10 minutes of charging can offer users an hour worth playtime.